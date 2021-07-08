Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Modi Govt gets 11 Women Ministers, Highest since 2004 – Know their Roles and Portfolios Here

Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: The new Union Council of Ministers of PM Modi-led government has now 11 women ministers. The previous Council of Ministers had 5 women ministers.

The new Union Cabinet has now 7 new women ministers. Till now, the Union Cabinet had three women union ministers and three women ministers of state (MoS). With Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation, the count of women union ministers fell to two, and with the dropping of MoS Debasree Chaudhary from the reshuffle, the count fell further.

The new Union Cabinet was announced on July 7, 2021, after a reshuffle. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath-taking ceremony of 43 Ministers of which 36 new faces to the Union Cabinet.

Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Women Ministers - What did not change?

• Union Minister Smriti Irani will keep the charge of the Ministry of Women and Child Development while being relieved from the Ministry of Textile, which has been allotted to Piyush Goyal.

• Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also continue to head the Ministry of Finance.

• Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will continue as Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Rural Development.

• Renuka Singh Saruta will continue as Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Meet the 7 new women ministers

Anupriya Patel

• She has been appointed as Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

• She is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She is also the leader of Apna Dal, Uttar Pradesh.

• During the first term of PM Modi-led government, Patel served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health.

Shobha Karandlaje

• She has been appointed as Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Agriculture, and Farmers’ Welfare.

• She is a two-time MP and BJP MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur, Karnataka. She has served as a one-time MLC and a one-time MLA. She has also held portfolios like Rural Development, Power, and Food and Civil Supplies.

Darshana Jardosh

• She has been given charge as Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Textiles, and Ministry of Railways.

• She is a three-time MP from Surat, Gujarat. Prior to becoming Lok Sabha MP, she served as Corporator, Surat Municipal Corporation. She has also been a member of the Gujarat Welfare Board.

Meenakshi Lekhi

• She has been appointed as Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Culture.

• She is serving her second term as Lok Sabha MP from Delhi. She is also an advocate at the Supreme Court. She was also a member of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Annpurna Devi

• She has been given charge as Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Education.

• She is a four-time MLA, currently Lok Sabha MP, Kodarma, Jharkhand. She has also held portfolios such as Women and Child Welfare and Irrigation in the Jharkhand government.

Pratima Bhoumik

• She has been appointed Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

• She is serving her first term as BJP MP in Tripura West.

Dr Bharati Pawar

• She has been given charge as Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

• She has been a member of the Nashik Zila Parishad. She is a first-time Lok Sabha MP in Dindori, Maharashtra.