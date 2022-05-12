Campbell Wilson appointed as new CEO & MD of Air India

CEO and MD of Air India 2022: Tata Sons has appointed Campbell Wilson as the new CEO and MD of Air India. The newly-appointed Wilson was until recently the CEO of Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

Campbell Wilson has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both the full service and low-cost airlines. The Chairman of Air India, N Chandrasekaran, while commenting on the appointment said that he is delighted to welcome Campbell Wilson to Air India which will benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia.

On January 27, 2022, Tata Sons had taken over Air India from the Government. After the competitive bidding process, Air India was sold on October 21, 2021 to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group’s holding company, worth Rs. 18,000 crores.

Campbell Wilson has been appointed as the CEO and Managing Director of Air India. pic.twitter.com/Hq02lDTA8G — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

Meet Campbell Wilson: Air India new CEO and MD

1. Campbell Wilson started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996.

2. Wilson then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016.

4. Campbell Wilson then served as the Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing of SIA, where is oversaw distribution, marketing, pricing, e-commerce, Global Sales, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.

4. He holds a Master of Commerce (1st Class honours) in Business Administration from the Canterbury University, New Zealand.

What Campbell Wilson said on becoming CEO and MD of Air India?

On the appointment, Wilson said that it is an honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected TATA Group. He added that Air India is on the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class services and products. Campbell Wilson said that he is excited to join Air India and TATA colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition.

Campbell Wilson’s appointment has also come months after the former Turkish Airline Chairman Ilker Ayci declined TATA Sons’s offer to be the CEO and MD of Air India.