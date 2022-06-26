Carnivorous Plant in India: Rare Carnivorous plant that feeds on insect discovered in Uttarakhand

Carnivorous Plant in India: A rare carnivorous plant named 'Uticularia Furcellata' has been discovered in the Mandal valley of Chamoli district by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest department. This is first sighting of the plant in Uttarakhand as well as the entire western Himalayan region, according to Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research).

The discovery was published in a scientific journal 'Journal of Japanese Botany', which is a 106-year-old journal on plant taxonomy and botany and is considered to be one of the finest in the field. The discovery was made by a research team comprising Range Officer Harish Negi and Junior Research Fellow Manoj Singh.

The rare discovery is the first by the Uttarakhand forest department to be published in the prestigious journal. The sighting was a part of a project study of insectivorous plants in Uttarakhand.

Carnivorous Plant Name

The recently discovered carnivorous plant is named Utricularia Furcellata.

Uticularia Furcellata: 5 Key Facts

1. Utricularia furcellata is a small carnivorous plant that belongs to a genus called Utricularia, commonly known as bladderworts.

2. The plant with bright violet flowers is native to northeast India and Thailand.

3. The carnivorous plant uses one of the most sophisticated and developed plant structures to trap its target.

4. The plant's targets range from protozoa to insects, mosquito larvae and even young tadpoles.

5. The plant creates a vacuum or negative pressure area to draw its prey inside the trap door.

Carnivorous Plant Meaning: What are Carnivorous plants? Carnivorous plants derive some or most of their nutrients from trapping insects and other arthropods. The carnivorous plants have a completely distinct manner of arranging food and nutrition through intelligent trap mechanisms as against the photosynthesis mode of regular plants. These plants do though generate some of their energy from photosynthesis as well.

Where are Carnivorous plants usually found?

Carnivorous plants are generally found in fresh water and wet soil. They grow in places where the soil is thin or poor in nutrients, especially nitrogen, such as acidic bogs and adapt to take necessary nutrient by feeding on other living organisms.