Catch the Rain: Jal Shakti Ministry to launch 100-day campaign to promote water conservation

Prime Minister Modi on February 28, 2021, informed that the Jal Shakti Ministry of the Central government will launch a 100-day campaign called ‘Catch the Rain’ in order to promote water conservation all over the country.

PM Modi made the statement while addressing this year’s second ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme.

Prime Minister highlighted the significance of water conservation and mentioned that water is a collective gift of humankind and it is the collective responsibility of everyone to conserve this natural resource.

Best time for water conservation:

PM Modi while informing about the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign stated that water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries.

He further added that the best time to think about water conservation is ahead of the summer months. Magh month is associated with lakes, rivers, and water bodies and India celebrated Magh Purnima on February 27. It is life for us, it is faith and it is also a stream of development.

Emphasizing the need for water conservation Prime Minister said that water is more important than Paras as it is said that by the touch of Paras, iron can be converted into gold but touch is water is significant for the growth of human life.

Message of Sant Ravidas:

During his address at ‘Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister also talked about Sant Ravidas whose birth anniversary was celebrated on February 27 on the occasion of Magha Purnima.

While talking about Sant Ravidas’s teaching, Prime Minister mentioned that he taught us to keep working and do not expect anything in return and when this is done there will be satisfaction. He added that Sant Ravidas taught people to go beyond conventional thinking.