Centre approves Rs. 107 crores for the firefighting facilities at Haldia dock in Kolkata

The central government on July 14 announced that it has approved Rs. 107 crores for the modern and advanced firefighting facilities at the Haldia dock complex of Kolkata Port.

The new modern facilities will ensure safe cargo operations, especially petrochemical goods. Kolkata port is counted as one of the top 12 major ports in the country.

The Ministry of Shipping informed in a statement that Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping, has approved the amount for the augmentation of fire-fighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia dock complex.

Significance of the funding:

As per the statement released by the Ministry of Shipping, the modern fire fighting facility will enable the Haldi dock complex in Kolkata in the safe handling of the movement of petrochemical products.

It added that the existing fire fighting facilities do not support the handling of the LPG and other petroleum products as per the guidelines released by the Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

By announcing the funding, the Shipping Ministry has prioritized the security and safety of cargo operations on all the major ports and the step is towards the compliance of global standards for fire safety.

The state-of-art fire-fighting infrastructure will be helpful in managing the petro-chemical goods in a safe and secure manner at the port in Kolkata by complying with OISD guidelines.