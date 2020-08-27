Centre launches KIRAN helpline service for mental health rehabilitation

The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot on August 27, 2020, launched ‘Kiran’, a toll- free helpline number for mental health rehabilitation. The launch of helpline number took place virtually amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The helpline number (1800-599-0019) has been developed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment along with its partners. The government launched a helpline number that will offer mental health rehabilitation.

As per the Ministry, Kiran helpline service targets to resolve the mental health issues faced by the people across the country, especially in the present times of lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Objective of launching ‘Kiran’:

The central government launched the Kiran helpline number aims to provide first aid, support for the early screening, distress management, psychological support, preventing deviant behaviours, mental well-being, psychological crisis management, among others.

The purpose is to resolve the issues faced by the people experiencing anxiety, depression, stress, panic attack, post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment disorder, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, mental health emergency, and pandemic induced psychological issues.

About KIRAN Helpline Number:

• The helpline launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be supported by the 660 volunteer clinical/rehabilitation psychologists and 668 volunteer psychiatrists.

• There will also be 75 experts at 25 helpline centres who will consist of the capacity of handling 300 clients per hour.

• Kiran Helpline will be able to offer support in 13 languages.

• It will not just be limited for any individual but will provide support to NGOs, family, parent associations, rehabilitation institutes, professional associations, hospitals, or anyone in need of mental support in the country.