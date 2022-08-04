Chief Justice of India 2022: Justice UU Lalit to become 49th Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India 2022: Justice Uday U Lalit is set to become the 49th Chief Justice of India. The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recommended Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor on August 4, 2022.

The current Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is scheduled to retire on August 27, 2022. The new Chief Justice of India will have a short tenure of lesser than three months. He will be the only second judge after Justice SM Sikri (CJI from 1971-1973) to be elevated from the bar to the post of the Chief Justice of India.

Justice UU Lalit was appointed a judge in the Supreme Court of India in August 2014.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today recommends Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor. Justice Lalit to become the 49th CJI. Chief Justice Ramana is retiring this month. pic.twitter.com/AfJJc8652V — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Who is Justice UU Lalit?

Uday Umesh Lalit is a senior judge at the Supreme Court of India.

Before his elevation as a judge, he was practising as a senior counsel at the Supreme Court.

Justice Lalit is the 6th senior advocate to be directly elevated to the top court in the country.

He is scheduled to retire on November 8, 2022.

He will serve as the Chief Justice of India for a period of seventy four days as the 49th CJI.

Justice UU Lalit had joined the bar in June 1983.

He had started practising in the Supreme Court of India in 1986.

He worked with former Attorney General for India, Soli Sorabjee from 1986 to 1992.

Lalit was designated as the senior advocate of the Supreme Court on April 29, 2004.

