China announces sanctions on 28 American officials of former Trump Administration

The Chinese government has announced that it has decided to sanction 28 American officials of the former Trump administration which includes former State Secretary Michael Pompeo for violating Beijing’s sovereignty. The decision came moments after Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States

China has claimed that the former Trump officials made crazy moves that seriously disrupted the ties between the US and China.

Apart from Pompeo, the officials who have been sanctioned by China also include the former Trump advisor John R Bolton as well as the former White House chief strategist, who was also charged with defrauding the political donors who were supporting building a border wall advocated by Donald Trump.

The statement by the Chinese government has come a day after the Trump administration, in one of its final acts, declared that China has been committing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim communities in a far western region of the country.

What will happen to the sanctioned American officials?

The American officials and their immediate family members who have been sanctioned by the Chinese government have been prohibited from entering Hong Kong, the mainland, and Macao of China.

As per the statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the officials and institutions, and companies associated with them have been restricted from doing business with China.

Anti-China politicians strained relations between two nations:

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the anti-China politicians in the United States have promoted, planned, and executed a series of crazy actions that have seriously interfered with China’s internal affairs, has offended the Chinese people, undermined China’s interest, and has disrupted the relations between the two nations.

The ministry added that 28 individuals have been sanctioned who have seriously violated the sovereignty of China. Those who are sanctioned include-

• Robert C O’Brien, National Security Advisor of Former President Donald Trump

• Michael Pompeo, Former State Secretary

• Peter K Navarro

• David R Stilwell

• Matthew Pottinger

• Alex M Azar II

• Keith J Krach

• Kelly DK Craft

• Stephen K Bannon

• John R Bolton

President Biden’s government supports genocide claim:

A day before Joe Biden was to be sworn as the President of the US, the then State Secretary Mike Pompeo directed that the Department of State must continue to investigate and collect relevant details regarding the atrocities going on against Xinjiang.

On January 19, 2021, Biden’s pick for Secretary of State, Antony J Blinken had agreed with Michael Pompeo’s move of declaring that the repression of Uyghurs by the Chinese government will constitute genocide.