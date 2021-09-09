China endorses Taliban government, announces USD 31 million aid to Afghanistan

The Foreign Ministry of China on September 8, 2021, announced an aid of USD 31 million for Afghanistan and endorsed the new caretaker government “Islamic Emirate” of Taliban.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunyin said that the decision was announced during the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan. The aid will be for emergency use to the Afghan people.

After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent takeover by the Taliban, the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said that the US must assume its responsibilities in the country by ensuring its development and stability while also respecting the independence and sovereignty of Afghanistan.

While speaking at the Foreign Minister’s meeting in Beijing, Wang also said that the US and its allies were more obligated than any other nation to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

China’s assistance to Taliban govt in Afghanistan:

• In its assistance to the Taliban govt in Afghanistan, China will provide almost USD 31 million worth of food, vaccines, winter weather supplies, and medicines to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

• The Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi also announced that the country will donate 3 million vaccine doses to Afghanistan in the first batch. However, it is not yet clear when the vaccines are scheduled to be delivered to the war-torn country.

China’s endorsement of Taliban govt and strengthening relations between two: Afghanistan shares a 50 miles border with China’s Western region of Xinjiang at the end of the narrow Wakhan Corridor and also has a substantial investment in the wider region through Belt and Road initiative (BRI). After a high-profile meeting between the Foreign Minister of China and Taliban leaders in July 2021, Wang Yi had called the Taliban a significant military and political force in Afghanistan. China had also declared that they will play an important role in the country’s reconciliation, peace, and reconstruction process. Taliban in return had called China a ‘good friend’ and had pledged to never allow any forces to use the Afghan territory to engage in any forms of acts against China. Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, in a recent interview said that China is a very important and strong country in neighbourhood and the Taliban have had very good relations with it in the past. He added that the Taliban further want to make these relations stronger and to improve the mutual trust level.

Background:

On September 7, 2021, the Taliban, after taking over complete control of Afghanistan post US troops withdrawal, announced the formation of a hardline interim government for Afghanistan. The terrorist militant group has filled the top post with the veterans of the Islamist Militant group who oversaw the 20 years fighting against the US-led military coalition in Afghanistan.