China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, India says invented names do not alter facts

China has renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in its own language, claiming Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, an area that falls under its administrative control. China had said last year as well that it did not recognise Arunachal Pradesh as a part of India.

India responded to the reports saying, "Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact."

India's Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi added that this is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had sought to assign such names in April 2017 as well.

China renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on December 29, 2021 that it had standardised names of 15 places in Zangnan, the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh, in Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet. The standardisation of the names was in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by China's State Council.

Among the 15 places, eight are residential areas, four are mountains, two are rivers, while one is a mountain pass.

This is the second batch of standardised names that China has issued for places in Arunachal Pradesh. As per experts, the second batch covers more places this time, including residential areas, rivers and mountain passes.

China has released the following new names-

Residential places- Sêngkêzong and Daglungzong in Cona County of Shannan Prefecture, Goling, Damba in Zayu County of Nyingchi, Mani'gang, Duding and Migpain in Medog County of Nyingchi and Mêjag in Lhunze County of Shannan Prefecture.

Mountains- Wamo Ri, Dêu Ri, Lhünzhub Ri and Kunmingxingzê Feng.

Rivers- Xênyogmo He and Dulain He

Mountain Pass- Sê La in Cona County.

Background

China had released the first batch of the standardised names for places in Arunachal Pradesh in 2017. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had said then that China's territorial claims in the Zangnan region have a historical and administrative basis.

According to Lian Xiangmin, an expert with the China Tibetology Research Center in Beijing, the renaming of the places was a part of a national effort to standardise the management of place names. He added that the places have existed for hundreds of years.