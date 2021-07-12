Cloudburst in Dharamshala: Flash floods cause heavy damage in Himachal's Kangra district, Manjhi river rages

Cloudburst in Dharamshala: Following a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, many parts of the state have been witnessing incessant rains between July 11-12, 2021. The heavy rainfall has led to flash foods in Dharamshala, which have swept away at least six houses and triggered landslides and flooding in the city.

The landslides have blocked the National Highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall. Following is a video of flash flood in Bhagsu Nag in Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh | National Highway blocked near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/MTvp8PiaPX — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh

(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

The flash floods have caused vehicles to be either stuck or submerged in the water, while people struggle to walk on the road.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in Dharamshala earlier today. Vehicles stuck & submerged in water while people struggle to walk on the road. Visuals from the Bhagsu Nag area. pic.twitter.com/Oz6gAK3xHw — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Manjhi River rages due after heavy rainfall

• The Manjhi River has been raging fiercely after the heavy rainfall near Dharamshala, damaging properties on the way.

• The water level in Manjhi River has drastically risen damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala.

#WATCH Around 10 shops damaged as Manjhi River rages following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala pic.twitter.com/m98H2O6Ank — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

• Sandeep Kumar, Vice president Gram panchayat Bagali in Kangra district informed that there were at least 10 shops in the area which received severe damage and 4-5 houses, which completely drowned. He added saying that the ones that are left might also go down with the river.

Casualties

• According to Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, two have been reported missing in Kangra district due to heavy rain & flash floods. The deputy commission also stated that "we can't say it's a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it's a flash flood case due to heavy rain."

Two persons were reported missing in Kangra district due to heavy rain & flash floods. We can't say it's a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it's a flash flood case due to heavy rain: Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal



(Screengrab of the earlier situation) pic.twitter.com/qjKxizLO2J — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

• Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur regarding the natural calamity occurring following heavy rains. He tweeted saying, "NDRF teams are reaching there soon for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation."

Heartfelt thanks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of people of the state for sending teams of NDRF for relief work & dealing with natural calamities in the state. Our govt is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur pic.twitter.com/I19sKgiR40 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

• The NDRF DG SN Pradhan also stated that "after the report from Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) District Magistrate that help is needed, 2 teams of NDRF left for Bhagsu Nag in Shahpur division. The team is about to reach. 5-10 teams of NDRF are on standby in Nurpur that's close to Kangra." He stated that more teams of NDRF will be sent there as per local administration requirements.

As per local administration requirements, more teams of NDRF will be sent there: NDRF DG SN Pradhan to ANI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

• The Kangra District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) training and capacity builder coordinator Bhanu Sharma informed that the rescure teams were on their way to Boh, which is 45km from Dharamshala, but the road was blocked due to landslides.

• The road from Mandi to Kullu has also been blocked due to a landslide, the Mandi-Kataula road is also blocked.

Himachal Pradesh: Road from Mandi to Kullu blocked due to a landslide, Mandi-Kataula road also blocked. pic.twitter.com/xI5nSwBv57 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Uttarakhand, J&K too witness torrential rainfall

Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir have also witnessed torrential rain in the past day. In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rainfall has affected normal life in Watlar area of Kashmir's Ganderbal district, the restoration work is currently underway.

Jammu and Kashmir | Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Watlar area of Kashmir's Ganderbal district; restoration work underway pic.twitter.com/6YMvav1P31 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

In Uttarakhand, debris from a landslide has been blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway number 7 near Chamoli.

#WATCH | Debris blocks movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli after heavy rainfall in the Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/AwRMrFm6Mv — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Background

Dharamsala, the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh, has been hit by flash floods after heavy rains on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, 2021. As per the weather warning from the meteorological department, heavy rains have been predicted to continue in the region till July 14th.