Coal India decides to invest over Rs. 1.22 lakh crores on 500 projects by 2023-24

Coal India Ltd. (CIL) has decided to invest over Rs. 1.22 lakh crores on the development of nearly 500 projects that are related to infrastructure, coal evacuation, project development, clean coal technologies, and exploration in the country.

The major investment aims at making India self-reliant in terms of coal as well as achieve the production target of 1 billion tonnes by 2023-2024.

Coal Mines minister, Prahlad Joshi, while addressing stakeholders' meeting informed that the involvement of all the stakeholders in the company’s affairs will uncover and reduce the project risks.

Key Highlights:

• The national miner, CIL, will be investing around Rs. 14,200 crores over the next 3 to 4 years, in two phases for its 49 First Mile Connectivity Projects.

• First Mile connectivity will be the transportation of coal from pitheads to the dispatch points.

• Computer-aided loading technology of coal has also been developed to replace the existing methodology of transportation via road.

• Out of the proposed amount of over Rs. 1.22 lakh crores, CIL has been planning to invest Rs. 25,117 crores on mine infrastructure, Rs. 32,696 crores on coal evacuation and Rs. 29461 crores on the project development by 2023-24.

Other plans to support self-reliance and development:

Coal India Ltd. has also identified 15 greenfield projects that will be operated under the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) Model, overall Rs. 34,600 crores will be invested through this route.

Coal India in the meeting also announced an array of measures for relaxations and exemptions for the greater participation of the stakeholders. The experience criteria have also been brought down from 65% to 50% for the mining tenders while the work experience criteria have been relaxed by 50% in turnkey contracts.