Coal India Ltd. launches software for better estimate of coal resources

State-owned Coal India Limited informed on September 4, 2021, that it has launched software that will help in identifying the thin coal seams under the Earth crust.

The software will also help in improving the assessment of the resources of fossil fuel with the use of a seismic survey during the exploration process.

In an official statement, CIL said that it has launched a software named ‘Spectral Enhancement’ (SPE).

Pramod Aggarwal, CIL CMD, launched the software in the presence of the Research & Development Board of Maharatna firm. It comprises the senior directors of the PSU as well as the expert members from the reputed organizations and institutions.

Significance:

• The software launched by Coal India Ltd. will be significant as the present seismic survey techniques for the coal resource exploration have their limitations in identifying the thin coal seams under the Earth. However, this new software will help in enhancing the resolution of seismic signals leading to the delineation of the thinnest coal seams.

• The ‘Made in India’ software will also assist in saving time and the cost of coal exploration which will further boost the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat in coal production.

Software by R&D arm of CIL:

The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), the research and development arm of Coal India Ltd., had developed this first of its kind software in association with Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI). The company will also be filing for its copyright protection.

About Coal India Limited:

It is an Indian Government-owned coal mining and refining corporation that is under the ownership of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.

Coal India Limited is the largest coal-producing company in the world and the Maharatna public sector undertaking. CIL is also the fifth largest employer in the country with nearly 2,72, 200 employees.

Coal India Limited ranks 8th among the top 20 firms that are responsible for a third of all global carbon emissions.