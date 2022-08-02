Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Highlights: Sushila Devi wins Silver, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaur win Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Highlights: India's medal tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 has risen to nine medals, including three gold, three silver and three bronze. Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal with silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event and Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold at the women's 49kg weightlifting final.

Indian athletes added three medals on Day 4 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, including one silver and two bronze. Sushila Devi became the first Judoka to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a silver in the women's judo 48kg final, while Vijay Kumar won bronze in the 60kg judo event.

I am happy to note that we have done well in Judo at CWG2022. While Shushila Devi has won a silver, Vijay Kumar Yadav has added to the tally with a bronze, his first medal at CWG, with a 10-0 win over Cyprus' Petros C. I congratulate both of them!! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vyKIpgtU0U — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2022

Harjinder Kaur won India's third medal on the Day of the Commonwealth Games by clinching bronze in the 71kg weightlifting event. Other Indian teams have also assured more medals by reaching the finals in badminton mixed team event, men's table tennis event and lawn bowls event.

India is currently placed 6th after Australia, England, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa in Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table. Out of India's total 9 medals, 7 have come from weightlifting, while two have come from Judo.

Indian Medals on Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4

Shushila Devi Likmabam clinches silver in 48kg final

Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final after losing against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2. She had defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals earlier.

Speaking on her silver medal win, Shushila Devi said, "I wanted to win gold but could not win it. I ignored my leg injury and focused on my game. I dedicate this medal to our country's people and Judo India. Next, I will focus on Asian Games."

I wanted to win gold but could not win it. I ignored my leg injury and focused on my game. I dedicate this medal to our country's people and Judo India. Next, I will focus on Asian Games: Indian judoka Shushila Devi after winning a silver medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/xg5iy0N7O9 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both congratulated Shushila Devi Likmabam for winning the Silver medal. "She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/fZ5t49WjKV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Harjinder wins bronze in women's 71kg weightlifting

India's Harjinder Kaur won the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition with a total lift of 212 kg including 93kg as snatch and 119kg as clean and jerk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harjinder Kaur and the entire weightlifting contingent saying they have performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG 2022.

Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/0dPzgkWT3y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze in men's 60kg judo

Vijay Kumar Yadav won the bronze medal in the men's judo 60kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay Kumar Yadav for winning a Bronze medal in Judo by tweeting, "His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come."

Vijay Kumar Yadav has won a Bronze medal in Judo at the CWG and made the nation proud. His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/NkY2HkvKwR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

I'm happy but also sad as I couldn't win the gold medal. I kept working hard and did not give any excuse despite many challenges. Next, I will focus on Asian Games and Paris Olympics: Indian judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav after winning a Bronze medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/ZJdaQJHA5x — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally- Indian Medal Winners