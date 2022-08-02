Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Highlights: Sushila Devi wins Silver, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaur win Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Highlights: Indian athletes added three medals on Day 4 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, including one silver and two bronze.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Highlights: India's medal tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 has risen to nine medals, including three gold, three silver and three bronze. Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal with silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event and Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold at the women's 49kg weightlifting final.

Indian athletes added three medals on Day 4 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, including one silver and two bronze. Sushila Devi became the first Judoka to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a silver in the women's judo 48kg final, while Vijay Kumar won bronze in the 60kg judo event. 

Harjinder Kaur won India's third medal on the Day of the Commonwealth Games by clinching bronze in the 71kg weightlifting event. Other Indian teams have also assured more medals by reaching the finals in badminton mixed team event, men's table tennis event and lawn bowls event. 

India is currently placed 6th after Australia, England, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa in Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table. Out of India's total 9 medals, 7 have come from weightlifting, while two have come from Judo. 

Indian Medals on Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4

Shushila Devi Likmabam clinches silver in 48kg final

Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final after losing against  South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2. She had defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals earlier. 

Speaking on her silver medal win, Shushila Devi said, "I wanted to win gold but could not win it. I ignored my leg injury and focused on my game. I dedicate this medal to our country's people and Judo India. Next, I will focus on Asian Games."

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both congratulated Shushila Devi Likmabam for winning the Silver medal. "She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

Harjinder wins bronze in women's 71kg weightlifting

India's Harjinder Kaur won the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition with a total lift of 212 kg including 93kg as snatch and 119kg as clean and jerk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harjinder Kaur and the entire weightlifting contingent saying they have performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG 2022. 

Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze in men's 60kg judo 

Vijay Kumar Yadav won the bronze medal in the men's judo 60kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay Kumar Yadav for winning a Bronze medal in Judo by tweeting, "His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come."

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally- Indian Medal Winners

No

Athlete/Team

Medal

Event

Sport
1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men's 55kg Weightlifting
2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men's 61kg Weightlifting
3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women's 49kg Weightlifting
4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women's 55kg Weightlifting
5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men's 67kg Weightlifting
6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting
7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women's 48kg Judo
8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men's 60kg Judo
9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women's 71kg Weightlifting
