Commonwealth Games 2022 India: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting finals

Commonwealth Games 2022 India: Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga has created history by winning gold in the men's 67kg finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He won the gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg. This is India's second gold at Commonwealth Games 2022 after Mirabai Chanu and fifth overall.

The Indian Army congratulated Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning the gold medal in Weightlifting by lifting a total of 300kg.

Indian Army congratulates Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning the gold medal in Weightlifting by lifting a total of 300kg (GR) in Men's 67kg Finals at #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/lZnCGhZX7e — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Speaking after his gold-winning performance, Jeremy Lalrinnunga said, "I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment."

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the young weightlifter for his gold winning performance saying, "Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions. Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory."

Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga had got injured during the warmup Weightlifting event due to which he could not walk for a while and could not cross the 140kg mark.

#WATCH | The warm-up was very good but after a point, my front thigh and inner thigh muscles started to cramp, due to which I could not walk for a while and could not cross the 140kg mark during warm-up: Jeremy Lalrinnunga on his injury during the Weightlifting event at CWG pic.twitter.com/Z10HwHUFhT — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate Jeremy Lalrinnunga, "Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/dUGyItRLCJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Medal Tally

India has so far won five medals at Commonwealth Games 2022 including two gold, two silver and one bronze.

Following are the list of winners so far-

1. Sanket Mahadev Sargar - Silver (55kg weightlifting)

2. Mirabai Chanu- Gold (49kg weightlifting)

3. Bindyarani Devi - Silver (55kg weightlifting)

4. Gururaja Poojary- Bronze (61kg weightlifting)

5. Jeremy Lalrinnunga- Gold (67kg weightlifting)

