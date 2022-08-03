Commonwealth Games 2022 India medals: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting

Commonwealth Games 2022 India medals: Lovepreet Singh finished with a combined lift of 355 kg, which consisted of 163 kg in his final Snatch attempt and 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting
Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Medals: Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won bronze in men's 109 kg final with a total lift of 355 kg on August 3, 2022. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lovepreet Singh on winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting saying, "Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours."

President Droupadi Murmu also tweeted saying, "Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory for the nation. Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh for winning bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. My best wishes to him for success in future events."

Lovepreet Singh finished with a combined lift of 355 kg, which consisted of 163 kg in his final Snatch attempt and 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

Cameroon's Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu won gold with a combined lift of 361 kg with 160 kg in the Snatch category and 201 kg in clean and jerk category. Samoa's Jack Hitila Opeloge won silver with a combined lift of 358 kg with the best lift of 164 kg in Snatch category and 194 in the clean and jerk category.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the weightlifter saying, "It took Lovepreet Singh 7 years of hardwork to make his place in the national camp at NSNIS Patiala, since then there has been no looking back for him!"

READ ALSO: Lawn Bowls India CWG 2022: India clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Lawn Bowl at Commonwealth

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Medals

Indian athletes have won a total of 14 medals so far, including five gold, five silver and four bronze. Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a gold and Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in men's 55kg weightlifting final Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Medal Tally

No

Athlete/Team

Medal

Event

Sport
1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men's 55kg Weightlifting
2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men's 61kg Weightlifting
3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women's 49kg Weightlifting
4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women's 55kg Weightlifting
5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men's 67kg Weightlifting
6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting
7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women's 48kg Judo
8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men's 60kg Judo
9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women's 71kg Weightlifting
10 Indian women's team Gold Women's fours Lawn bowls
11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men's 96kg Weightlifting
12 Indian men's team Gold Men's team Table Tennis
13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton
14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men's 109kg Weightlifting

READ ALSO: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Highlights: Men's Table Tennis team wins gold, Badminton mixed team settles for silver

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment ()

Post Comment

5 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    View all