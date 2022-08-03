Commonwealth Games 2022 India medals: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Medals: Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won bronze in men's 109 kg final with a total lift of 355 kg on August 3, 2022.

#CommonwealthGames2022 | India's Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's weightlifting 109 Kg weight category with a total lift of 355 Kg. pic.twitter.com/PkBqgrVaE5 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lovepreet Singh on winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting saying, "Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours."

Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours.

President Droupadi Murmu also tweeted saying, "Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory for the nation. Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh for winning bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. My best wishes to him for success in future events."

Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory for the nation. Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh for winning bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. My best wishes to him for success in future events.

Lovepreet Singh finished with a combined lift of 355 kg, which consisted of 163 kg in his final Snatch attempt and 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

Cameroon's Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu won gold with a combined lift of 361 kg with 160 kg in the Snatch category and 201 kg in clean and jerk category. Samoa's Jack Hitila Opeloge won silver with a combined lift of 358 kg with the best lift of 164 kg in Snatch category and 194 in the clean and jerk category.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the weightlifter saying, "It took Lovepreet Singh 7 years of hardwork to make his place in the national camp at NSNIS Patiala, since then there has been no looking back for him!"

It took Lovepreet Singh 7 years of hardwork to make his place in the national camp at NSNIS Patiala, since then there has been no looking back for him!



Congratulations on your 🥉 medal at #CWG2022.



Champ, wish you the best for your future. #Cheer4India

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Medals

Indian athletes have won a total of 14 medals so far, including five gold, five silver and four bronze. Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a gold and Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in men's 55kg weightlifting final Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Medal Tally

No Athlete/Team Medal Event Sport 1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men's 55kg Weightlifting 2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men's 61kg Weightlifting 3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women's 49kg Weightlifting 4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women's 55kg Weightlifting 5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men's 67kg Weightlifting 6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting 7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women's 48kg Judo 8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men's 60kg Judo 9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women's 71kg Weightlifting 10 Indian women's team Gold Women's fours Lawn bowls 11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men's 96kg Weightlifting 12 Indian men's team Gold Men's team Table Tennis 13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton 14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men's 109kg Weightlifting

