Congress Veteran and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passes away at 71 due to post-COVID complications

Congress Veteran Ahmed Patel Passes Away: As per the latest reports, Congress Veteran and Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Ahmed Patel passed away during wee-hours on Wednesday – 25th November 2020. His son Faisal Patel has confirmed that Mr Patel succumbed to multiple organ failure after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Get Complete Details Here.

Nov 25, 2020 10:30 IST

 

 

Congress Veteran Ahmed Patel Passes Away: As per the latest reports, Congress Veteran and Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Ahmed Patel passed away during wee-hours on Wednesday – 25th November 2020. He passed away at 3:30 AM in the morning at Medanta hospital in Gurgaon where he was undergoing treatment after contracting a COVID infection. His son Faisal Patel has confirmed that Mr Patel succumbed to multiple organ failure after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 infection on October 1, 2020 following which he was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on November 15, 2020.

To confirm the news about his demise, his Son Faisal Patel sent out a tweet from his official account during wee hours. The tweet read

 

 

Following demise of Ahmed Patel, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his sorrow saying that he was a pillar of Congress party.

 

On similar lines, Priyanka Gandhi also sent out a condolence tweet terming Mr Patel as “a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end.”

