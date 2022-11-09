COP27: Presidency launches plan to build climate resilience for 4 billion by 2030

COP27 Latest News: The COP27 Presidency on November 8, 2022, launched the Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda in partnership with the High-level Champions and the Marrakech Partnership. The agency during COP27 was launched in response to the devastating impacts of climate change affecting vulnerable people all over the world.

The UN Climate Change said in a statement that the Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda outlines 30 Adaptation outcomes to enhance the resilience for 4 billion people living in the most climate-vulnerable communities by 2030.

COP27 is the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference which is being held from November 6 to November 18, 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The conference is taking place under the Presidency of Egypt.

COP 27 Adaptation Agenda: Key Points

1. Each outcome outlined in Adaptation Agenda presents the global solutions that can be adopted at a local level to respond to the local climate contexts, needs, and risks and deliver systems transformation require to protect vulnerable communities from rising climate hazards.

2. The outcomes came as the research warns that nearly half the world’s population will be at severe risk of climate change impacts by 2030, even in a 1.5-degree world.

3. These outcomes, collectively, represent the first comprehensive global plan to rally both the state and non-state actors behind a shared set of adaptation actions that are required by the end of this decade.

4. At the launch, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry and High-Level Champions Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin and Nigel Topping also called on all state and non-state actors to get behind this critical agenda.

Indian Pavilion at COP 27

The Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav inaugurated India Pavilion at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties at UNFCCC (COP 27) at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on November 6, 2022.

COP27 is being organized from November 6 to 18, 2022 in Egypt. While welcoming the delegates from all the countries to the India Pavillion, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Modi has provided a simple solution to the complex climate change problem.

He added that India believes that climate action starts from the grassroots, individual level and hence designed the India pavilion with the theme of LiFE-Lifestyle for Environment.

About COP27

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference which is more commonly referred to as the Conference of Parties of UNFCCC or COP27 is the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is being held from November 6 to November 18, 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The conference is taking place under the Presidency of Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, with more than 90 heads of state and representatives of 190 countries attending the conference.

