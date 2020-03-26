Coronavirus Lockdown FAQs: Answers to Most Commonly Asked Questions & Doubts

Coronavirus Lockdown FAQs: With the spike in cases of highly contagious Coronavirus, entire India entered into a complete lockdown on the midnight of March 25, 2020. Officially known as COVID-19, the deadly virus has infected over 600 people in India with more than 15 deaths so far. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across 190 countries, infecting over 4.8 lakh people and resulting in 22000 deaths. Acknowledging the menace of deadly virus, the Government of India has been constantly announcing measures to contain the spread of virus in the country, including the lockdown of entire nation. During the Coronavirus lockdown, only handful of services has been asked to remain open such as grocery shops, essential service providers and a few others.

Let's have a look at the most commonly asked questions on Coronavirus Lockdown in India that answers all your doubts and queries:

Coronavirus Lockdown FAQs

Q1. What all services will remain open during the lockdown?

Answer: Petrol Pumps, CNG Stations, Banks, ATMs, Print and Electronic media Offices, Fire Stations, Electricity offices, Water and Sanitation related offices, Government Offices, Municipal bodies, Internet Services Providers, Cable Service Providers, Police, Home guards, Armed forces, Hospitals, Pharmacies, grocery shops, fruits & vegetables vendors and shops, dairy, meat & fish, and Capital and Debt market services

Q2. What all services will be closed during the lockdown?

Answer: Transport services like airways, railways, roadways, Restaurants, Hotels, Bars, Food Joints, Malls, Educational institutions, Social institutions, Political institutions, Sports institutions, all Private Offices, Temples, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Churches, Social gatherings (except funerals- maximum 20 people)

Q3. Can I withdraw money from Bank or ATMs during Lockdown?

Answer: Yes, Banks and ATMs will remain open during the Coronavirus lockdown. People are allowed to move out to withdraw money from banks or ATMs. However, not more than two people can be together.

Q4. What documents I need to carry to go out to purchase food items and groceries?

Answer: You do not need to carry any ID Card while going to purchase food items and groceries.

Q5. Who all need to carry their IDs while stepping out of home?

Answer: Essential service providers and those who can operate during the lockdown need to carry their IDs while moving out.

Q6. Can I go out for Morning Walk?

Answer: No, it is better to take a stroll within your premises.

Q7. Can I visit the local nearby temple or religious place?

Answer: No, all temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches will remain closed during the lockdown.

Q8. Will Gym and Clubs be functioning during the Lockdown?

Answer: No, Gyms and Clubs will remain closed.

Q9. My WiFi is not working properly, what should I do?

Answer: The internet services providers are open to provide services. Contact your service provider and get your WiFi fixed.

Q10. Are Uber and Ola cab services functioning?

Answer: No, app-based cab service providers have suspended their services.

Q11. Can I go out with family for dinner at a restaurant or a hotel?

Answer: No, all hotels and restaurants will not operate during the lockdown and no one is allowed to move out for having meals. You can only move out individually that too to avail of essential services or necessities.

Q12. My family lives outside Delhi. Can I travel to be with my family?

Answer: No, as the entire India is under lockdown with almost all the state borders sealed. Stay wherever you are.

Q13. Is there a punishment or penalty for breaking the lockdown?

Answer: Yes, there is a heavy penalty for breaking the lockdown.

Q14. What is the penalty for violating lockdown directives?

Answer: The violation of lockdown would lead to jail term of up to 1 year or a fine or both. If your act of breaking the lockdown leads to loss of life, it shall invite jail term of 2 years.

Q15. The lockdown is valid for how long?

Answer: The Coronavirus lockdown in India is valid for 21 days with effect from March 26, 2020.

Q16. Will the internet services be available during the lockdown?

Answer: Yes, internet services will continue to function.

Q17. Can I do online shopping during the lockdown?

Answer: Yes, only those E-commerce sites will operate which provide essential goods and services such as food, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, pharmaceutical and medical equipment.

Q18. Will I be able to purchase medicines or medical equipment during the lockdown?

Answer: Yes, all pharmacy shops will continue to operate and you can go out to purchase medicines.