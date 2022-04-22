COVID-19 booster dose in Delhi: Govt makes Covid precautionary dose free for beneficiaries aged 18-59

Booster dose in Delhi: The Government of Delhi announced on April 21, 2022, that it has made the booster or the precautionary dose of COVID-19 free to all the eligible beneficiaries between the age of 18 and 59 years. The booster dose in Delhi has been made free in all the government vaccination centers.

Delhi Government’s statement on COVID-19 booster in Delhi read, “In order to give the benefit of a precaution dose to all the eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for the 18-59 years age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from April 21, 2022.”

Why Delhi has made Covid booster dose free?

The Government of Delhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to make COVID boosters free for the beneficiaries aged 18-59 after the National Capital witnessed a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases.

The city on April 21, 2022, reported 965 new COVID-19 cases, with active cases nearing 3,000. In the last 24 hours, as many as 635 COVID recoveries and one death from the virus were also reported.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi was recorded to be 4.71%, while the active cases stood at 2,970.

Delhi makes masks mandatory again

The Government of Delhi, in view of the rising COVID cases over the past few days, made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places. Reportedly, the government has also imposed Rs. 500 penalty for defying the norm.

COVID-19 booster dose in India

The precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 for the 18-plus population at the private vaccination centers was launched by the Union Health Ministry on April 10, 2022.

As per the Ministry, all those above the age of 18 and who have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose are eligible in the country to receive the booster dose.

COVID booster dose in India: Who has to pay?

The Serum Institute of India (SII), a day before the administration of the precaution dose, announced that it has revised the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for private hospitals from Rs. 600 to Rs. 225 per dose.

The Central Government with its announcement of allowing booster doses for those above the age of 18 at the private vaccination centers also announced that the private centers can charge up to a maximum of Rs. 150 as a service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the vaccine.

The precautionary dose was available free of cost only to those above the age of 60 years, frontline workers, and health workers earlier.