COVID-19: Government prepared to tackle a surge of up to five lakh Coronavirus cases a day

The Central Government also stressed that the preparations for the surge in COVID-19 cases do not imply that such a high number of infections will be reported in the future.

Created On: Oct 8, 2021 12:06 ISTModified On: Oct 8, 2021 12:13 IST
The Central Government informed on October 7, 2021, that it has made healthcare preparations to handle a surge of up to 5 lakh COVID-19 cases a day.

However, the government also stressed that the preparations for the surge in cases do not imply that such a high number of infections will be reported in the future.

Lav Aggarwal, the Health Ministry Joint Secretary said that the Central Government is leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure the full preparedness to tackle the surge in Coronavirus infection cases in the country.

Aggarwal further added that the next three months are extremely crucial in the country’s fight against COVID-19.  

How Government has prepared to tackle the COVID-19 cases surge?

NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul, while listing the details of India’s preparations for a possible surge, said that as per the reports from the states, 8.36 lakh hospital beds are available for the patients and almost one million additional isolation beds have also been made available in dedicated COVID-19 centres that are complementing home care.

In addition to the hospital beds, 4.86 oxygen-supported beds and 1.35 lakh ICU beds have also been made available by the government.

Paul also informed that about 1,200 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants are functional now and that there is no district in the country where such oxygen plant has not been working.

About 4,000 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants will be established in India which will be working as security before any future oxygen crisis occurs.

No issue of COVID-19 Vaccine availability

While talking about the COVID-19 vaccine in India, VK Paul informed that there is no issue with the COVID-19 vaccine availability in the country. He also urged people to come forward to take the second dose to be fully vaccinated.

He said that the dynamics of the virus after vaccination and the infection can lead to herd immunity, there is no straight formula for that. As one can see, despite the vaccine administration, COVID-19 cases are still being reported and we are still learning. The preparation for COVID-19 will be of the level to make us safe.

India moves forward with the preparation of 4.5 to 5 lakh cases per day surge, however, it does not mean that it will happen, should happen, or may happen.

COVID-19 Cases in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of October 8, 2021, India reported 21,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the country is 2,40,221 which is the lowest in the 205 days.

