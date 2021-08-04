COVID-19 second wave not over yet, ‘R number’ high in 8 states: Government

The Union Health Ministry said on August 3, 2021, that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet and the Reproduction (R) number is high in 8 Indian states. The ministry added that the case trajectory needs to be controlled here.

Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, while addressing a press conference over the COVID-19 situation in the country said that whenever the R number is above one, it means that the case trajectory has been increasing and it needs to be controlled.

He also informed there are few Indian states where over 3 crore vaccination doses have been supplied. Uttar Pradesh has been given 4.88 crore doses, Gujarat has been given 3.4 crore doses and Maharashtra has been given 4.5 crore doses.

Why the higher R-number is dangerous? Reproduction (R) number is the average number of new infections generated by one infected individual during the entire infectious period. The Joint Secretary of Health Ministry said that the US, Canada, India, and Australia have 1.2 R numbers, on average. This means that one infected individual has been infecting more than one person. He added that the R number is high in 8 states in India. Active cases and growth numbers are also assessed using the Reproduction (R) Number. Whenever the R number is above one, it means that the case trajectory has been increasing and it needs to be controlled.

Which of the 8 states are reporting a high R Number?

Luv Aggarwal stated that the eight states include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Mizoram, Kerala, and Puducherry.

#IndiaFightsCorona



18 Districts are reporting increasing trend in Daily New #COVID19 Cases in last 4 weeks; these 18 districts account for 47.5% of the total cases



Kerala : 10

Maharashtra : 3

Manipur : 2

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Meghalaya : 1

Mizoram : 1



- JS, @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/zAyXI80o6m

COVID 2nd wave in India: Is it over?

On the question, Luv Aggarwal said that as far as India is concerned, the second wave of COVID-19 is still not over.

He further added that a high number of COVID-19 cases are being reported all over the world and the pandemic is far from over.

COVID positivity rate in India: Details

• There are 44 districts in the country where the case positivity rate is over 10 percent. These districts are in Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, and Mizoram, among others.

• On June 1, 2021, there were 279 districts where over 100 cases were reported but it has now come down to 57 districts, where over 100 COVID-19 cases are being reported.

• The number of COVID-19 cases decreased by 222 districts and the case trajectory is seen in the limited area.

• There are 18 districts including the 10 districts of Kerala where an increasing trend in the cases is seen. These 18 districts constitute 47.5% of the cases.