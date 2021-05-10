COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech starts direct supply of COVAXIN to 14 states

India’s Bharat Biotech has started the direct supply of its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ to 14 states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, from May 1, 2021, says Suchitra Ella, the Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

The firm based in Hyderabad has started supplying its Coronavirus vaccine to the states on the basis of the allocations that the company received from the Central Government.

In a tweet, the Joint Managing Director stated that the company has confirmed the direct supply of Covaxin to the mentioned state governments based on the allocation by the Union Government.

Glad to announce 🇮🇳Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state govt’s since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24x7🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OHrgXnw5Mj — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 8, 2021

The tweet further added that the requests have been made from other states and will be processed for distribution based on the availability of the stocks 24x7.

The step by the Indian Biotechnology Company will help India in its massive vaccination drive, under which the government allowed its large 18 plus population to get vaccinated from May 1, 2021.

States getting direct supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin:

1.Delhi

2. Maharashtra

3. Andhra Pradesh

4. Assam

5. Chhattisgarh

6. Gujarat

7. Jammu & Kashmir

8. Jharkhand

9. Madhya Pradesh

10. Odisha

11. Tamil Nadu

12. Uttar Pradesh

13. Telangana

14. West Bengal

Price cut of COVAXIN:

On April 29, 2021, Bharat Biotech had announced that the prices of its Coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’ have been reduced for the states to Rs. 400 per dose, which was earlier Rs. 600 per dose.

The pricing policy of the company was widely criticized as it sold the vaccine to the Central Government at Rs. 150 per dose.