COVID-19 vaccine: Door to door vaccination for people with restricted mobility allowed, guidelines issued

The Central Government has allowed door-to-door vaccination at home for differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility. The Member (Health) of NITI Ayog, Dr. VK Paul informed that the guidelines have also been issued for this.

While briefing about the latest decision, Paul said that the government has made the provision under which the people with restricted mobility will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine shots at home. He added that those who have not been able to take the jab because of such reasons will benefit from this.

The Coronavirus vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 84 crores mark. More than 84 crore eight lakh 21 thousand people have been vaccinated. According to the health ministry, more than 65 lakh vaccine doses were administered on September 23, 2021.

Why there is a need for door-to-door vaccination for people with disabilities?

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, while issuing the SOPs said that it has been understood that there are still some people who might be bed-ridden or have restricted mobility or disability or special needs which might hamper their accessibility to the vaccination centers.

It has been advised that a line list of such beneficiaries and their caregivers may be prepared in the catchment area of every planning unit. The Health Ministry further said that even though COVID-19 cases in India are declining, the country is still in the midst of the second wave of pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccination of people with disability: How it will be done? • Rajesh Bhushan, the Union Health Secretary has already written the letters to the States and UTs regarding this to make special arrangements. • The State and UT governments have also been asked to ensure that the differently-abled people are provided proper access to the COVID-19 services- including vaccination and testing. • Those with special needs must also be provided assistance for their vaccination through near to home vaccination centres. • Those with restricted mobility will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine at home under the supervision of trained vaccinators.

Quarter of adult population in India received both doses: Government

Dr. VK Paul from NITI Aayog has informed that almost a quarter of the adult population in India has received both COVID-19 doses. He called it an ‘important milestone’.

He said that about 2/3 of the adult population has been vaccinated with one dose- 66% of the 18+ age group has received at least one dose and almost a quarter of the adult population has received both doses. 23% of the adult population in India has received both jabs.

While talking about the vaccination data in the country, Rajesh Bhushan informed that 100% population in 6 states and UTs have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. These states and UTs are- Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the Health Ministry, 31,000 cases have been reported and most of them have been reported from Maharashtra and Kerala. It further added that Kerala is the only state in the country with over 1 lakh active cases.