COVID-19 vaccine: US redirects vaccine manufacturing supplies allowing India to make 20 million doses more

The Government of the United States on May 28, 2021, redirected the orders of the critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will now allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The news was shared by Dean Thompson, Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, US. He informed that the United States has redirected one of its own orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, allowing India to make additional 20 million doses of vaccines.

Earlier, the White House had also announced that the US Government will be sending 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other nations fighting the pandemic starting from June 2021.

COVID-19 relief supplies by the US to India:

Dean Thompson, while informing about the orders given to the vaccine manufacturing supplies, also mentioned that the US government has provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India to fight against the ongoing pandemic.

In total, the US Government, the state governments, private citizens as well as the US Companies have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to assist India in fighting the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

EAM S. Jaishankar expresses gratitude to the US:

The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar on May 28, 2021, expressed gratitude to the government of the United States for strong support and solidarity with India during the Coronavirus pandemic.

His counterpart, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned that the two both the US and India were united in tackling the deadly pandemic together.