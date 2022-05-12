Covid Booster Dose Time Gap Reduced to 3 Months for International Travellers

Covid Booster Dose Time Gap: Those travelling abroad can now get their COVID Booster dose 3 months after their second dose instead of waiting to complete 9 months. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted informing that Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. He informed that the new facility will be available soon on the Cowin portal.

The Health Ministry mentioned that the exact duration of the gap between the second dose and the booster doses will depend on the requirement of the country that the person will be travelling to.

Indian citizens & students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country.



This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 12, 2022

The reduction in Covid booster dose time gap will help those are planning to travel abroad for work, education and other purposes. The Health Ministry had received several requests seeking reduction in time gap of the booster dose for those who have to go abroad for admissions, sports, jobs and meetings as part of India's official delegations.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had also sought a booster dose as required by the destination country for the Indians travelling abroad before completion of the 9-month gap between the second dose and booster dose.

Till now, COVID-19 Booster doses were available for all adults aged above 18 years after a time gap of 9 months from their second vaccine shot.

COVID Booster Dose India

India had rolled out COVID booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities on January 10, 2022. The nation began administering the Covid booster doses to all adults aged above 18 years from April 10, 2022.

India had launched the national vaccination drive on January 16, 2021 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase and vaccination of frontline workers had started from February 2, 2021.