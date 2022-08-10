COVID vaccine: Corbevax approved as Booster Dose for Adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

COVID-19 Vaccine: Union Health Ministry has approved Biological E's Corbevax vaccine as a precautionary dose for adult individuals who have been inoculated against COVID-19 using Covaxin and Covishield. The approval for the use of Corbevax as a booster dose against COVID comes as a very significant development as this is the first time that a different vaccine has been prescribed as compared to the ones that were in primary use against Coronavirus until now. Adult individuals, above the age of 18 years, can now opt to get theCorbevax vaccine as the precautionary dose.

Govt approves Biological E's Corbevax as precaution dose for adults fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources say. This is first time booster dose that is different from one used for primary vaccination against Covid has been allowed in India — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2022

Apart from being used as a booster dose, Corbevax is the only vaccine which has been approved for use in 12 to 14-year-old children. As part of the government’s ongoing vaccination drive, 6.85 crore doses of Corbevax have already been administered to kids falling in the eligible age group.

Corbevax Booster Dose Approved by NTAGI

The approval for Corbevax as India’s 1st heterologous booster shot came following an extensive review by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). Last month, NTAGI approved the use of Corbevax based on the data shared by its manufacturer Biological E - a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical and vaccines company. Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine for COVID-19.

As per a statement issued by BE, the pharmaceutical firm had furnished all the requisite data for its clinical trialsto the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The data was thoroughly evaluated by DGCI and its Subject Experts Committee following which it has been approved for use as a heterologous COVID-19 booster. The trials were carried out on 416 subjects from 18 to 80 years of age, all of whom had earlier received two doses of either COVISHIELD or COVAXIN. During the clinical trials, the booster dose of Corbevax showed significant improvement in the immune response and enhanced the safety profile.

India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Numbers

As per the data shared by Union Health Ministry, the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive has crossed the 200 crore mark and currently stands at 207.03 crore (2,07,03,71,204) as per provisional reports of today. The vaccination in the age group of 12 to 14-year-olds which started on 16th March 2022, so far, 3.96 crore (3,96,04,796) adolescents have been inoculated against the virus.