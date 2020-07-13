COVID vaccine: Russia becomes first nation to complete clinical trials of Coronavirus vaccine

COVID Vaccine Update: Russia has become the first nation to successfully complete the human trials of COVID vaccine. Russia's COVID vaccine has proven to be effective, as per the results of the trials.

Chief Researcher Elena Smolyarchuk informed on July 12, 2020 that the human trials of Russia's COVID vaccine have been completed and the volunteers will be discharged soon. Smolyarchuk is the head of Center for Clinical Research on Medications at Russia's Sechenov University.

Smolyarchuk confirmed that the research has been completed and it proved that the vaccine was safe. The first group of volunteers is expected to be discharged on July 15, while the second group will be discharged on July 20.

Russia's COVID Vaccine Trials

• Russia had on June 18 given a go ahead for the human trials of two potential vaccine candidates developed by Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

• The first vaccine trial was carried out at the Burdenko Military Hospital. The first vaccine is in the form of a solution for intramuscular administration.

• The second vaccine trial was carried out at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The second vaccine is in the form of a powder for the preparation of a solution for intramuscular administration.

• In the first stage of trials at Sechenov University, the first group involved around 18 volunteers and the second group involved 20 volunteers.

• All volunteers had to remain in isolation at the hospital for 28 days after vaccination.

Objective The objective of the clinical trials was to show the vaccine's safety for human health.

What did the human trial results show?

The data retrieved from Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology showed that the volunteers of the first and second groups were developing an immunity to COVID-19 after getting injected with the vaccine. The safety of the vaccine for human health was also confirmed.

When will Russia's COVID vaccine be available in markets?

Despite the successful human trials of the COVID vaccine, there is no official confirmation on when Russia's vaccine will enter commercial production stage and be available for local people.

Background

According to the World Health Organisation, there are at least 21 vaccines that are undergoing human trials across the world. India has also begun clinical trials of its two potential vaccine candidates- Bharat Biotech and ICMR's COVAXIN and Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D. The registrations for the human trials of the Indian vaccines began on July 7.

Russia stands fourth in the world in terms of total confirmed coronavirus cases with 7,27,162 COVID-19 cases including 5,01,061 recoveries and 11,335 deaths, as of July 13, 2020. Globally, around 1,25,52,763 COVID-19 cases have been detected, which includes more than 564,000 deaths

The United States accounts for highest number of coronavirus cases in the world with 33,66,515 confirmed cases, which includes 9,88,656 recoveries and 1,37,191 deaths. Brazil is second with 18,66,176 confirmed COVID cases, 12,13,512 recoveries and 72,151 deaths.

India accounts for the world's third-highest number of coronavirus infections with 8,49,553 confirmed cases, 5,34,620 recoveries and 22,674 deaths.