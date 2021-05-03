COVID-19: Defence Minister invokes special provisions & grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

The Defence Ministry informed on April 30, 2021, that it has decided to invoke the special provisions and has granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces of the country in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced to invoke the special provisions and gave the emergency financial powers to the armed forces in order to speed up their efforts and empower them amid the current health crisis. The news was shared via a tweet by the Defence Minister’s Office.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh invokes special provisions and granted Emergency Financial Powers to the Armed Forces to empower them and speed up their efforts in tide over the current COVID-19 situation in the country, https://t.co/xS48tSPxcl — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) April 30, 2021

The Defence Ministry also informed that these powers by the ministry have been devolved initially for a time period of 3 months from May 1 to July 31, 2021. These powers are in addition to the emergency powers granted to the medical officers of the armed forces last week.

What will happen under the powers granted to armed forces?

• These special powers will help the formation commanders to operate as well as establish the hospitals/quarantine facilities. They will also facilitate in undertaking the procurement/repair of equipment/materials/items/stores, apart from provisioning of various works and services that are required to support the ongoing efforts against the pandemic.

• Under the granted powers, the Vice Chief of the armed forces, including the Integrated Defence Staff Chief to the General Officer Commanding-in-chiefs and Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and the equivalents of all the three services have been provided with the full powers.

• Area Commanders/Corps Commanders have also been delegated the powers up to Rs. 50 lakh per case. While the Sub Area Commanders/Division Commanders and the equivalents have been delegated the powers of up to Rs. 20 lakh per case.

Emergency powers to armed forces:

The emergency powers by the Defence Ministry were sanctioned to the armed forces in 2020 as well when the Coronavirus pandemic had first broken out in the country.

These powers granted by the government helped the armed forces in tackling the situation faster and in a much effective manner.