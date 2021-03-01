COVID-19 Vaccination Phase II Begins: Senior citizens, people above 45 years with co-morbidities to be covered, How to register?

The nationwide second phase of COVID-19 Vaccination has begun from today, covering senior citizens and people above 45 years with co-morbidities.

The registration for vaccination opened at 9 am this morning at www.cowin.gov.in. The citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-Win portal or the Arogya Setu application.

The vaccination drive will be undertaken at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

We've begun free (govt) & paid (pvt.) vaccination for sr. citizens & people above 45 years with comorbidities. There are 192 hospitals i.e. 56 govt (Centre+Delhi) & 136 pvt. with about 300 centres. Registration being done on CoWIN software: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain

PM Modi becomes first beneficiary of India's COVID-19 Vaccination Phase II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first beneficiary of India's second phase of COVID-19 Vaccination. He was administered the dose of ICMR-Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed COVAXIN to address the vaccine hesitancy among citizens over India’s homegrown vaccine.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

How much will the vaccine cost?

• The vaccine will be given free of cost at ten thousand government hospitals to these groups.

• However, the cost of vaccination at the 20,000 private vaccination centres will have to be borne by the beneficiary only.

• As per the Health Ministry, the private hospitals functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres can charge up to Rs 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism.

• The states have been given the freedom to use all private hospitals empanelled under State Government Health Insurance Schemes as COVID Vaccination Centres.

• The states can also use health facilities of all PSUs and all government health facilities as COVID Vaccination Centres.

How to register for COVID-19 Vaccination?

Those eligible to get vaccinated under the second phase can do so through three routes.:

1. Advance Self-Registration

• The first type of registration is advance self-registration, under which the beneficiaries will be able to self-register by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal or Arogya Setu application.

• This will show the government and private hospitals serving as COVID vaccination centres with the date and time of the available schedules.

• The beneficiary will be able to choose the Covid Vaccination Centres of his/ her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

• There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point in time for each dose. The appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 PM on that day for which the slots were opened.

Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination are to be done through #CoWIN portal: https://t.co/GAlicKy5QI. There is no #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Steps to Register

1. The eligible people will be able to register at the Co-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number.

2. They can log in at the portal with OTP from their registered mobile number.

3. One person can register maximum of four beneficiaries with one mobile number.

4. The citizens can use photo ID cards like Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card and Pension Document with photograph during online registration.

5. They can schedules themselves to the available time-slots for vaccination at the nearby Covid Vaccination center.

6. The citizens can download the confirmation of the appointment and it will be also shared through SMS on their registered mobile number.

2. On-site Registration

The second is on-site registration that will allow those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified COVID vaccination centres and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated.

3. Cohort Registration

The third type of registration is cohort registration under which, the State and UT governments will take a proactive lead and a specific date for COVID vaccination will be decided where target groups of potential beneficiaries will be vaccinated.

Other Details

• All private health facilities have been asked by the Health Ministry to follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety including integration with the National Co-Win technology platform.

• All private health facilities must have adequate space, cold chain arrangements, number of vaccinators and support staff as well as adequate arrangements for addressing Adverse Event Following Immunization.

• The states have been apprised of the simplified system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within the 45 to 59 years age group.

• The simplified one-page certificate will be signed by any registered medical practitioner.

• The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the Covid Vaccination Centres.

People above 40 years with 20 kinds of comorbidities to be prioritized

• The government has identified 20 specified Comorbidities that will prioritize the individuals for the COVID-19 vaccination.

• These include Diabetes and Hypertension on treatment, Heart failure with hospital admission in past one year, Post Cardiac transplant, Kidney and Liver transplant recipient or on wait-list, Leukaemia, lymphoma, HIV infection and Severe respiratory disease with hospitalization in the last two years.

Background

A large number of private facilities are being involved in this vaccination drive to strengthen the COVID vaccination capacity significantly. Around ten thousand private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, 687 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers.