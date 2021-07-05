COVID-19 Vaccine: Panacea Biotec receives licence to manufacture Sputnik V

Panacea Biotec on July 4, 2021, received its licence from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement by Panacea Biotec, it said, “The licence is a necessary condition for using Sputnik V produced by Panacea Biotech in India.”

Batches of Panacea Biotec’s Baddi facility clear quality checks

•The statement further mentioned that the batches of Sputnik V produced at Panacea Biotec’s Baddi facility sent to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control have successfully cleared all quality parameters checks, both at Russia’s Gamaleya Center and the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.

India’s Panacea Biotec, RDIF to produce 100 million doses per year

•New Delhi-based Panacea Biotech, one of the leading Indian pharmaceutical producers in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment (RDIF) on May 24, 2021, had launched the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

•In a joint statement in May 2021, the companies said that the first batches of Sputnik V produced at Panacea Biotec’s Baddi facility would be sent to Russia’s Gamaleya Center for quality control checks.

•Both the companies in April 2021 had announced they will manufacture 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine per year.

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine: Key points

•Sputnik V, a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, made by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia has been registered in 67 countries.

•On April 12, 2021, the Sputnik V vaccine was authorized for emergency use in India, and the first dose was administered in Hyderabad in India on May 14, 2021.

•Sputnik V has shown 97.6 per cent efficacy on subjects vaccinated with both components in Russia between December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

•Sputnik V has been developed based on a platform of human adenoviral vectors. The vaccine uses two different vectors for the two shots during vaccination, in turn providing a longer duration of immunity against vaccines using a similar two-shots delivery method.

•There are no requirements for cold-chain storage for Sputnik V. It can be easily stored in a refrigerator.