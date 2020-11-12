COVID-19 Vaccine: WHO Chief Tedros thanks Prime Minister Modi for his strong commitment to vaccine

The Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Prime Minister Modi on November 11, 2020, for his strong commitment to Indian government-backed COVAX and for making COVID-19 vaccines a global public good.

The Chief of WHO talked about PM Modi’s strong commitment to the Coronavirus vaccine and added that pandemic is an unprecedented challenge globally and that they have agreed to work shoulder to shoulder for ending it.

The Head of the World Health Organisation also informed that he had a very productive phone call with Prime Minister Modi during which they both talked about the ways for strengthening the collaboration and advancing the access to research, knowledge, and training in traditional medicine globally.

While tweeting about the productive phone call with PM Modi, Dr. Tedros added that WHO welcomes India’s flag of the leading role in global health as well as to the universal health coverage.

धन्यवाद प्रधान मंत्री @narendramodi COVAX के प्रति आपकी मजबूत प्रतिबद्धता और COVID-१९ वैक्सीन को वैश्विक स्तर पर उपलब्ध कराने पर ज़ोर देने के लिए।

महामारी दुनिया के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी चुनौती है, और हम इसे समाप्त करने के लिए कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर काम करेंगे। — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 11, 2020

PM Modi appreciated WHO’s role in facilitating response against COVID:

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi also expressed his appreciation for the World Health Organisation’s significant role in facilitating a response globally to a widespread pandemic.

Had an excellent conversation with DG of @WHO @DrTedros. We discussed the vast potential of traditional medicine for promoting health and wellness in the world. I also assured India's support to WHO and the world community in the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/IjvFRMOzUv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2020

PM also noted the need for not losing sight of the battle against other diseases as well and appreciated the significance of WHO’s support to the health systems of the developing countries.

As per the release, Prime Minister informed Dr. Tedros about the celebration of Ayurveda Day in India which is on November 13, 2020. The theme of the day will be ‘Ayurveda for COVID-19’.