COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11 years old: Pfizer

Pfizer informed that its COVID-19 vaccine works for children in the age group 5 to 11 years old. The company will US authorization for this age group soon as a step towards vaccinating youngsters against COVID-19. The vaccine by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech offers vaccination for kids 12 and older. However, with kids starting back in schools and the threat of highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, vaccination of kids below 12 is the priority of many parents.

Though the kids are at a lower risk of severe illness or death due to COVID-19 compared to the older population, there is still a great sense of urgency to vaccinate children under 12. More than 5 million children in the US have been reported COVID-19 positive since the beginning of the pandemic while 460 children have died due to COVID-19, as per the American Academy of Paediatrics.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years and below: Dose trials

Pfizer tested a third of the amount of the vaccine dose for elementary school-aged kids. It was noted that after the second dose, children in the age group 5 to 11 years old developed COVID-19 antibodies levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years and below: Side Effects

The vaccine shots proved to be safe with little or temporary side effects such as fever, achiness, sore arms. The FDA said that the safety and efficacy levels of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 years and below will be finalized after the company shares the study results for evaluation. The evaluation of data will take few weeks, the FDA stated.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years and below: Study

Pfizer administered the COVID-19 vaccine in 2,268 kindergartners and elementary school-aged kids. The study is called an immune bridging study that shows evidence of younger children developing antibody levels already proven to be protective in teens and adults.

The study is under process. The study is not large enough to detect extremely rare side effects such as heart inflammation. Cases of vaccinated and placebo will be compared to rule out any higher risk to children.

When will vaccine for children 12 years and below be available?

Pfizer aims to apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of September 2021 for emergency use in this age group. After this, it will apply to European and British regulators.

Other countries vaccinating kids 12 years and below?

No western country has yet vaccinated children below 12 years age. Only Cuba began vaccinating children as young as 2 years old with its indigenous vaccines and Chinese regulators approved two of its homegrown vaccine brands for children as young as 3 years old.