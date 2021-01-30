JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

Covovax: Third COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available in India

SII CEO Adar Poonawala said in a tweet that Serum Institute's partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. 

Created On: Jan 30, 2021 16:49 ISTModified On: Jan 30, 2021 16:49 IST
A third type of coronavirus vaccine may soon be made available in India. This was informed by Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawala.

Poonawala said in a tweet that Serum Institute's partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. He added saying that they have applied to start trials in India and hope to launch the vaccine-COVOVAX by June 2021!

Key Highlights

As per Novovax, the Covovax COVID-19 vaccine has shown 89.3% efficacy in its Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the United Kingdom.

The study had assessed the efficacy of the vaccine during a period with high transmission, especially with the new UK variant strain of the virus emerging and circulating widely. 

The study was conducted in partnership with the UK Government’s Vaccines Taskforce.  

Novavax had earlier also announced successful results of its Phase 2b study, which was conducted in South Africa.

According to President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax Stanley C. Erck, Covovax is the first vaccine to demonstrate high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants.

