Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 1-2 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as new NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman, CIA's first Chief Technology Officer, first Indian sports documentary and Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary among others.

1. Who has been appointed as the new NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman?

a) Suman Berry

b) Nand Mulchandani

c) Jayati Ghosh

d) Amartya Sen

2. Nand Mulchandani has been appointed as the first-ever Chief Technology Officer of which agency?

a) FBI

b) NIA

c) CIA

d) IB

3. India has signed a joint declaration with which country on agro-ecology and sustainable management of natural resources?

a) Denmark

b) Germany

c) Australia

d) Finland

4. Which nation has refused to send its athletes to Asian Games?

a) South Korea

b) Australia

c) Japan

d) Indonesia

5. Who is the new captain of Chennai Super Kings?

a) MS Dhoni

b) Dwayne Bravo

c) Moeen Ali

d) Robin Uthappa

6. When is Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary observed?

a) April 29th

b) April 28th

c) May 1st

d) May 2nd

7. Which among the following is the first Indian sports documentary to feature among FIFA+ Originals?

a) Sachin: A Billion Dreams

b) Beyond All Boundaries

c) Born to Run

d) Maitanam

Answers

1. (a) Suman Berry

Suman Berry took charge as the new NITI Aayog Vice Chairman on May 1, 2022. He succeeds Dr. Rajiv Kumar as the head of the government think tank. His appointment comes after the sudden resignation of former Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on April 22. Rajiv Kumar's tenure formally ended on April 30th.

2. (c) CIA

Nand Mulchandani is the first Indian-origin person to be appointed as the first-ever Chief Technology Officer of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Mulchandani has more than 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley as well as the US Department of Defense (DoD).

3. (b) Germany

India has signed a joint declaration with Germany on agro-ecology and sustainable management of natural resources. A declaration was signed in this regard by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Germany's Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze in a virtual meeting.

4. (b) Australia

Australia said on May 1, 2022 that it will not be sending athletes to this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The event is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10-25, less than 200 km southwest of Shanghai, which is battling a large Covid-19 outbreak.

5. (a) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been reappointed as the Captain of Chennai Super Kings after Ravindra Jadeja decided to relinquish his captaincy. The team’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down as CSK Captain to focus on his game. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead the franchise again.

6. (d) May 2nd

Satyajit Ray's 101st birth anniversary was celebrated on May 2, 2022. The legendary filmmaker is known for his remarkable work, which include classics such as ‘Charulata’, ‘Pather Panchali’, and ‘Devi’. Satyajit Ray was also the first Indian to receive an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement and he was bestowed with an Honorary Academy Award in 1992.

7. (d) Maitanam

Maitanam is the first Indian sports documentary to feature among the elite list of global sports documentaries as a part of FIFA+ Originals that have been made available globally on FIFA's new digital streaming platform. Maitanam is a 40-minute sports documentary that showcases a range of different stories on the love for football in Kerala.

