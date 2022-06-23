Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 23 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Olympic Day, Vanijya Bhawan, G7 Summit, among others.

1. When is the International Olympic Day observed?

a) 18 June

b) 20 June

C) 24 June

d) 23 June

2. Vanijya Bhawan is the new premises of which Union Ministry?

a) Ministry of Commerce and Industry

b) Ministry of Home Affairs

c) Ministry of Ayush

d) Ministry of Corporate Affairs

3. Which country has announced 'Digital Nomad Visa'?

a) Malaysia

b) Singapore

c) Indonesia

d) Vietnam

4. Which country will host the G7 Summit in June 2022?

a) United Kingdom

b) Italy

c) Germany

d) France

5. Who will lead Indian Women's Hockey team for Commonwealth Games 2022?

a) Savita

b) Deep Grace Ekka

c) Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

d) Navjot Kaur

6. Which nation is hosting the 14th edition of BRICS Summit?

a) Russia

b) India

c) Brazil

d) China

7. World Health Network has declared which disease as a public health emergency?

a) H1N1

b) Monkeypox

c) Nipah Virus

d) Norovirus

Answers

1. (d) June 23rd

International Olympic Day is observed annually on June 23 all over the world to celebrate health, sport and being together. The Olympic Day, from the last two decades, has often been associated with the Olympic Day runs all over the world. The theme of International Olympic Day 2022 was “Together, For a Peaceful World’.

2. (a) Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the new premises of Ministry of Commerce and Industry called ‘Vanijya Bhawan’. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also launched ‘NIRYAT’ Portal. Vanijya Bhawan is constructed near the India Gate and is designed as a smart building that incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving.

3. (c ) Indonesia

Indonesia will soon start offering a visa that will allow the remote workers to live there tax-free as long as their earnings come from outside the country. Indonesia announced the five year ‘digital nomad visa’ earlier in June 2022. The move will bring up to 3.6 million overseas travellers and create one million jobs for Indonesians.

4. (c ) Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Germany as a special guest at the G7 Summit on June 26-27. The Prime Minister will go to the German Resort of Schloss Elmau at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the G7 Summit. On the sidelines of G7 Summit, Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of some of the participating countries.

5. (a) Savita

Hockey India has named the 18- member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the prestigious Commonwealth Games 2022 which are scheduled to begin on July 28 in Birmingham, England. The team will be captained by Savita and the Vice Captain of the team will be the experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka.

6. (d) China

The 14th BRICS Summit will be hosted by China. The BRICS Summit will be held in the virtual format under the theme of Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a new era for Global Development. The President of China Xi Jinping will also chair a High-Level Dialogue on Global Development with the guest countries on June 24, 2022.

7. (b) Monkeypox

A group of scientists formed against the COVID-19 threat has declared the Monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of global concern. The designation of Monkeypox as a public health emergency by WHO indicates that the outbreak is not limited to a single country or the region and should be addressed by immediate actions to prevent community transmission.