Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 24 June 2022

1. World's largest bacterium has been discovered in which country?

a. Indonesia

b. Madagascar

c. Marshall Islands

d. France

2. Who has become the most followed person on TikTok?

a. Will Smith

b. Dwayne Johnson

c. Addison Rae

d. Khaby Lame

3. Which state has won the first prize in the National MSME Awards For Outstanding Development of the MSME Sector?

a. Uttar Pradesh

b. Gujarat

c. Odisha

d. Telangana

4. The entire capacity of the recently launched GSAT-24 satellite has been leased out to which broadcast satellite service provider?

a. Tata Play

b. Airtel

c. Dish TV

d. Sun Direct

5. Who has been appointed as the new Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA)?

a. Ashish Bhatia

b. Dinkar Gupta

c. Prashanta Kumar Agrawal

d. S. K. Singhal

6. Which nation has decided to scrap its mandatory vaccination?

a. Germany

b. France

c. Austria

d. Egypt

7. Which nation has announced almost a total ban on use and production of landmines?

a. UK

b. Russia

c. US

d. Japan

Answers

1. (d) France

Scientists have discovered the world’s largest known bacterium, first to be visible with the naked eye in the brackish waters of a red mangrove swamp in Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles. Guadeloupe, an island group, is a French overseas region. The bacteria named Thiomargarita magnifica is the first that is visible to naked eye and it in the form of white filaments, almost the size of human eyelashes. The giant white bacterium was found lurking on the rotting leaves sunken in the swamp.

2. (d) Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame has become the most followed person on TikTok, overthrowing Charli D'Amelio from the top position. The 22-year-old social media sensation rose to the top on the video-sharing platform with a whopping 142.4 million followers, while 18-year-old Charlie D'Amelio has 142.2 million followers. Bella Poarch with 90.1 million followers has the third highest number of TikTok followers. Khaby Lame started creating videos on Tiktok in 2020 after losing his job during the COVDI-19 pandemic. He had posted his first-ever video in March 2020.

3. (c) Odisha

Odisha government won the first prize in National MSME Award 2022 to States/UTs for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of MSME Sector. Odisha's Kalahandi district also won the third prize in the category “National MSME Award 2022 to Aspirational districts for outstanding contribution in the promotion and Development of MSME Sector”.

4. (a) Tata Play

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) launched GSAT-24 aboard Ariane 5 rocket, operated by French company Arianespace, from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on June 23, 2022. GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. The entire capacity of the satellite weighing 4180 kg has been leased to Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider Tata Play.

5. (b) Dinkar Gupta

The Centre appointed former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta as the Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 23, 2022. He is an IPS officer of 1987 batch. He will become the first full-time DG of NIA ever since the retirement of former NIA chief Y C Modi on May 31, 2021. CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh was holding additional charge as NIA DG, after Modi’s exit. Dinkar Gupta will serve the post until March 31, 2024, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders of the government, whichever is earlier.

6. (c) Austria

The Austrian government said on June 24, 2022 that it will scrap the country's controversial policy of mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus, just months after it became a law.

7. (c) US

The White House on June 21, 2022 announced a return to an almost complete ban on the use and production of anti-personnel landmines, leaving the exception of the military facing off against Pyongyang on the Korean peninsula.