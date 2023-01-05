Current Affairs in Short: 05 January 2023
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Information Technology, and Railways, has launched high-speed fifth-generation (5G) communication services in Odisha.
UN-Habitat's World Habitat Awards 2023: Odisha wins award for Jaga mission
- Odisha won the UN- Habitat's World Habitat Awards 2023 for the Jaga mission. The mission is a 5T initiative of the state.
- The awards recognize and showcase innovative, exceptional, and game-changing housing concepts, initiatives, and programmes from throughout the world.
- The Jaga mission is a land titling and slum rehabilitation initiative that attempts to improve slum residents' lives.
Australian player Steve Smith broke record of highest test centuries of Sir Donald Bradman
- On January 5, 2023, Australia's Steve Smith smashed another century, breaking the great Sir Donald Bradman's record for the most Test hundreds in Australian history.
- Smith scored his 30th century in the game's longest format.
- Smith became the fourth Australian to achieve 30 after Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32), and Matthew Hayden (30).
Kuldeep Singh Pathania elected as speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly
- Kuldeep Singh Pathania, a senior Congress lawmaker and five-time MLA, was unanimously elected Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly by voice vote on January 5, 2023.
- Following his election, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accompanied Mr. Pathania to the Speaker's chair.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched high-speed 5G telecom services in Odisha
- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Information Technology, and Railways, has launched high-speed fifth-generation (5G) communication services in Odisha.
- Following the introduction of the service, the Minister stated that by August 2024, the whole state of Odisha will be covered by telecom towers, with fibre reaching every hamlet.
- Vaishnaw went on to say that with government assistance, it will grow into a powerful organization. He stated that the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set aside 5,600 million rupees to build 5,000 towers in 7,000 villages throughout Odisha.
