Current Affairs in Short: 06 January 2023
Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, today launched the "National Genome Editing & Training Centre" at the National Agri-food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) in Mohali, Punjab.
New York Film Critics Circle: SS Rajamouli won best director award
- The New York Film Critics Circle awarded SS Rajamouli Best Director. The actor came to the event with members of his family.
- His film, RRR, received two Golden Globe nominations in 2023.
- SS Rajamouli is creating history with his favorite project, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which has won multiple honors in the West.
17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) to be held in Bhopal
- The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) will be held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8th to 10th, 2023.
- Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV and OIA) in the External Affairs Ministry, told the media in New Delhi this evening that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the PBD Convention on January 9th, 2023.
India deploys largest platoon of women peacekeepers at UN mission in Abyei
- India will deploy a platoon of women peacekeepers to UN Mission in Abyei.
- According to the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, this would be India's largest single unit of women Peacekeepers in a UN Mission since it deployed the first-ever all-women force in Liberia in 2007.
- The deployment in Abyei will also signal India's intention to dramatically increase the number of Indian women serving in peacekeeping contingents.
Sunil Babu passes away: Renowned art director Sunil Babu died
- Sunil babu was a renowned art director and was known for his across film industries in India.
- He passed away in Ernakulam, Kerala on January 4, 2023. Sunil died in a private hospital from a heart attack, according to reports.
- The Malayalam art director has worked in the cinema industries of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
- He is well-known for his contributions to Bangalore Days, Ghajini, and Banglore Day. Sunil Babu also appeared in Vijay's forthcoming flick Varisu.
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates National Genome Editing & Training Centre in Punjab
- The "National Genome Editing & Training Centre" (NGETC) is a one-of-a-kind institution that will serve as a national platform to adapt multiple genome editing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9-driven genome alteration.
