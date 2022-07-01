Current Affairs in Short: 1 July 2022
UNESCO has inscribed the culture of cooking borshch soup in Ukraine as an endangered cultural heritage. The move was urged by Ukraine but vehemently opposed by Russia.
UNESCO inscribes culture of cooking Ukrainian borshch soup as endangered world heritage
- The UN's cultural agency (UNESCO) has inscribed the culture of cooking borshch soup in Ukraine as an endangered cultural heritage. The move was urged by Ukraine but vehemently opposed by Russia.
- Ukraine has welcomed UNESCO's decision to recognise the beetroot soup borshch as Ukrainian cultural heritage.
- Russia also claims the beetroot soup borshch as its national dish.
Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC seeking suspension of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
- Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has filed a plea seeking suspension of new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly.
- The Supreme Court said that it will hear the plea on July 11. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal urged the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala that the plea filed by Prabhu required an urgent hearing.
- Sibal argued that the moment Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra CM, he has violated the 10th schedule.
- The bench said that it was conscious of the issue and not shutting its eyes and that it would hear the case on July 11, along with Shinde's plea against disqualification notices to rebel MLAs.
PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh, unveil freedom fighter's statue on 4 July
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on July 4th. The Prime Minister will be launching a year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.
- He will also unveil the 30-ft bronze statue Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram Park.
- The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
- The Prime Minister will reach Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram by a special flight from Hyderabad and fly by helicopter to Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.
Astronauts lose decades of bone mass in space: Researchers
- According to researchers, astronauts lose decades' worth of bone mass in space and many do not recover even after a year back on Earth.
- The researchers warned on June 30th that it could be a "big concern" for future missions to Mars. A previous research has shown that astronauts lose between 1-2 percent of bone density for every month spent in space.
- The lack of gravity takes the pressure off their legs when it comes to standing and walking. A new study scanned the wrists and ankles of 17 astronauts during and after a stay on the International Space Station.
Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya signed by Warwickshire County for Royal London Cup
- Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has signed up with the Warwickshire County Cricket Club for the entire 2022 Royal London Cup campaign.
- The 31-year-old batsman and left-arm spinner had made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, during which he scored the fastest half-century in history (26 balls) by a debutant in ODI.
- He has played 19 T20I for India and scored 124 runs and taken 15 wickets.
- He has played five ODIs for India and scored 130 runs and taken 2 wickets with 58 being his top score.
