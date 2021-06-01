Current Affairs in Short: 1 June 2021

UP announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of journalists who died of Covid-19

• Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 30, 2021 released Rs 10 lakh aid for the family of journalists who succumbed to Covid-19.

• The Information Department of the state has gathered the details of the deceased journalists and the financial assistance has been released to their families.

• Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst affected states by the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There should be one price for COVID-19 vaccines across the nation: SC to Centre

• The Supreme Court on May 31, 2021 questioned the centre on its dual procurement policy for Covid-19 vaccines and said that there needs to be one price for the vaccines across the nation.

• The SC Bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat called for a uniform pricing policy to be adopted for COVID vaccines across the nation.

• The court questioned the different pricing for centre and state governments saying that if the centre says it gets vaccines at low pricing since it buys in bulk, then why do states have the higher price?

• The apex court asserted that there needs to be one price for the vaccines across the nation.

• The court also noted that while the centre is supplying vaccines to states for vaccination of those above 45 years but to vaccinate those below 45 years, the state has to make its own arrangements. The court asked centre how does it justify this?

• The court also pointed out the digital divide, asking centre how it is ensuring that the migrant workers can get vaccinated.

Bangladesh extends India border closure

• Bangladesh government has decided to extend the ban on public travel to India till June 14 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bangladesh's land border with India has been closed since April 26 and the ban was supposed to end on May 31. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the country's foreign secretary on May 29, 2021.

• The Bangladesh government has also decided to stop travel through two more land ports to stop the spread of coronavirus. The newly-closed land ports include Darshana of Chuadanga and Sona masjid of Chapainawabganj.

2021 Asian Boxing Championships: Mary Kom settles for silver after losing the high-octane final

• Indian boxer Mary Kom finished her campaign at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships with silver after going down against the two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in a high-octane 51kg final in Dubai on May 30, 2021.

• Though the five-time Asian Championships gold medallist used all her experience against the Kazakh boxer, it wasn't enough as Kyzaibay tilted the hard-fought game successfully in her favour and emerged as the winner with a narrow 29-28, 28-29, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29 scoreline.

• This is the second time that Mary Kom has won silver at the Asian Championships. Her previous silver was in 2008. She won the Championship on five occasions --2003, 2005, 2010, 2012 and 2017.

Centre allows oxygen supply to certain industries on 'temporary basis'

• The Central government on May 31, 2021 allowed oxygen supply to certain industries on a 'temporary basis subject to ensuring an adequate supply of medical oxygen to hospitals and other medical purposes'.

• The Home Ministry had received a request from oxygen manufacturing industries to allow the supply of oxygen to industries other than the industries exempted by it.

• The industries that made the requests include continuous process industries such as refineries, furnaces, steel, aluminum and copper processing plants that require a continuous power supply and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and infrastructure projects and plans that require oxygen for production and food processing units.

• The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) may allow usage of liquid oxygen to these industries on a temporary basis subject to ensuring an adequate supply of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals and other medical purposes as per demands of States/ UTs.