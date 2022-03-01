Current Affairs in Short: 1 March 2022
President Kovind inaugurates ‘Arogya Vanam’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan
• The President of Indian Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a hub of medical herbs and plants ‘Arogya Vanam’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
• Arogya Vanam at Rashtrapati Bhavan has been developed in a 6.6-acre area and it has 2015 types of medicinal plants like Tulsi, Neem, Arand, Bel, Ashwagandha, Arjun, and Harsingar.
• Lotus pond, aroma garden, yog Manch, water channels, and a viewpoint are also part of Arogya Vanam.
• The inauguration of Arogya Vanam at Rashtrapati Bhavan was done in the presence of PM Modi and first lady Savita Kovind.
Bangladesh has become the largest recipient of US COVID-19 vaccines
• Bangladesh has been declared as the largest recipient of the Coronavirus vaccines that are donated by the United States worldwide.
• The US, with the largest consignment of 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, has donated a total of 61 million doses of the vaccines to Bangladesh.
• The US has also provided training to over 9,000 healthcare workers in Bangladesh on proper vaccination management.
• The country also contributed over USD 131 million in COVID-related development and humanitarian assistance.
UEFA and FIFA suspend Russia from all competitions
• UEFA and FIFA have suspended the Russian National teams and the clubs from all the international soccer competitions until further notice.
• The suspension has come after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will likely leave the Russian team out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
• FIFA oversees soccer worldwide while UEFA governs the sport in Europe. UEFA has also ended its partnership with Gazprom, a Russian majority state-owned energy company that is one of UEFA’s main sponsors.
• Officials announced that the decision is effective immediately and covers all the existing agreements including UEFA.
President of Ukraine signs formal request to join the European Union
• The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he has signed an official request for Ukraine to join the EU.
• The President has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership in the EU immediately under a special procedure.
• The request from Ukraine has come as it defends itself from the invasion by the Russian forces.
• A top adviser to Ukraine’s President has said that the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine ended and that both officials had returned home for further consultations.
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns
• Co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has resigned from the company and the board.
• This is the latest development in a two-month-old issue that began ever since an audio clip of him allegedly abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee surfaced.
• Grover’s resignation also came a day after his wife Madhuri Jain, BharatPe’s Controller, as sacked on the charges of ‘misappropriation of funds.
