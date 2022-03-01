Current Affairs in Short: 1 March 2022

President Kovind inaugurates ‘Arogya Vanam’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan

• The President of Indian Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a hub of medical herbs and plants ‘Arogya Vanam’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

• Arogya Vanam at Rashtrapati Bhavan has been developed in a 6.6-acre area and it has 2015 types of medicinal plants like Tulsi, Neem, Arand, Bel, Ashwagandha, Arjun, and Harsingar.

• Lotus pond, aroma garden, yog Manch, water channels, and a viewpoint are also part of Arogya Vanam.

• The inauguration of Arogya Vanam at Rashtrapati Bhavan was done in the presence of PM Modi and first lady Savita Kovind.

Bangladesh has become the largest recipient of US COVID-19 vaccines

• Bangladesh has been declared as the largest recipient of the Coronavirus vaccines that are donated by the United States worldwide.

• The US, with the largest consignment of 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, has donated a total of 61 million doses of the vaccines to Bangladesh.

• The US has also provided training to over 9,000 healthcare workers in Bangladesh on proper vaccination management.

• The country also contributed over USD 131 million in COVID-related development and humanitarian assistance.

UEFA and FIFA suspend Russia from all competitions

• UEFA and FIFA have suspended the Russian National teams and the clubs from all the international soccer competitions until further notice.

• The suspension has come after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will likely leave the Russian team out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

• FIFA oversees soccer worldwide while UEFA governs the sport in Europe. UEFA has also ended its partnership with Gazprom, a Russian majority state-owned energy company that is one of UEFA’s main sponsors.

• Officials announced that the decision is effective immediately and covers all the existing agreements including UEFA.

President of Ukraine signs formal request to join the European Union

• The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he has signed an official request for Ukraine to join the EU.

• The President has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership in the EU immediately under a special procedure.

• The request from Ukraine has come as it defends itself from the invasion by the Russian forces.

• A top adviser to Ukraine’s President has said that the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine ended and that both officials had returned home for further consultations.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns

• Co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has resigned from the company and the board.

• This is the latest development in a two-month-old issue that began ever since an audio clip of him allegedly abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee surfaced.

• Grover’s resignation also came a day after his wife Madhuri Jain, BharatPe’s Controller, as sacked on the charges of ‘misappropriation of funds.