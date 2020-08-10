Current Affairs in Short: 10 August 2020

Wrestling legend 'Kamala' passes away

• Wrestling legend James 'Kamala' Harris passed away at the age of 70 on August 9, 2020. The news was confirmed by WWE.

• The WWE released an official statement saying that it was "saddened" to learn about the death of the former wrestler. He was 70.

• James Harris, known popularly as Kamala in WWE, made his pro wrestling debut in 1978,. He was best known for his appearances with WWE (formerly named WWF) from 1984 to 2006.

• The 6-foot-7 Harris has wrestled against some of WWE's greatest Superstars including the Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

Indian Hockey player Mandeep Singh tested COVID positive

• Indian hockey team forward player Mandeep Singh has tested positive for coronavirus. He has become the sixth hockey player of the Indian National Team to contract the COVID-19 virus.

• The Sports Authority of India issued a statement saying that 20 players camping at SAI’s National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru were given RT PCR test.

• Mandeep Singh tested COVID positive, but he is asymptomatic. He is currently being administered treatment by doctors, along with the other five players who were also tested positive.

• The players had returned to the national hockey camp in Bengaluru following a month-long break.

Jagdalpur becomes India’s first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of urban area

• Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur has become the first municipal corporation in the country to provide forest land rights certificates to people of an urban area.

• Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commenced the distribution of forest land rights certificates on the occasion of the International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples on August 9, 2020. He gave away certificates to four beneficiaries of Jagdalpur via video conferencing.

• Jagdalpur is one of the few municipal corporations, jurisdiction areas of which includes forestlands. Till now, almost 1,777 applications have been received for forestland right certificates.

President honours 202 freedom fighters on Quit India Movement's 78th anniversary

• President Ram Nath Kovind honoured and felicitated 202 freedom fighters from across the country on August 9, 2020 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Quit India Day.

• Every year, the President hosts an at Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement to honour freedom fighters. However, this year the reception could not be organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The President has requested the State and Union Territories Governments to honour and felicitate the freedom fighters with a shawl and angavastram by District Magistrate or Additional District Magistrate or Sub Divisional Magistrate at their homes on behalf of the President.

• The Rashtrapati Bhavan has provided Angvastram and shawls to the State and UT Governments through their Resident Commissioners.

Defence minister to launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah

• Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah on August 10, 2020. The special week will promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to create a self-reliant India with an increased focus on local manufacturing and production.

• Rajnath Singh announced on August 9 that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles among others on a staggered basis till 2024.

• The main objective behind the move was to boost domestic defence production. The defence minister said that the defence ministry is now ready to encourage indigenous defence manufacturing in line with PM Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Health Ministry's telemedicine service registers over 1.5 lakh consultations

• Health ministry’s telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani OPD has registered around 1, 58,000 online consultations till now. This was announced by Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan.

• The Health Minister stated that since November 2019, 23 states have launched the teleservices covering almost 75 percent of the country’s population, while others are in the process of rolling it out.

• The eSanjeevani platform has enabled two types of teleconsultations-doctor-to-doctor (eSanjeevani) and patient-to-doctor (eSanjeevani OPD). It is being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWCs) programme.