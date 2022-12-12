Current Affairs in Short: 12 December 2022
Bhupendra Patel, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took the oath of office as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the second time in a row in Gandhinagar.
Current Affairs in Short
Bhupendra Patel took oath as 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat
- On December 12, 2022, Bhupendra Patel, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took the oath of office as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the second time in a row in Gandhinagar.
- Governor Acharya Devvrat gave the oath of office to Patel as the 18th Chief Minister in Gandhinagar.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states attended the ceremony.
PT Usha became first women President of Indian Olympic Association
- Former athlete PT Usha has been legally chosen as the Indian Olympic Association's first female president (IOA).
- Usha, 58, is a quadruple Asian Games gold medalist and finished fourth in the Olympic 400m hurdles final in 1984.
- PT Usha stated in a tweet that she is looking forward to upholding Olympic principles and ensuring that India advances toward being a global sports superpower.
Kerala seed farm has been declared as India’s first carbon nuclear farm
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a seed farm in Aluva as the country's first carbon-neutral farm on December 10, 2022.
- A considerable reduction in carbon emissions has aided the seed farm, which is part of the Agricultural Department, in becoming carbon neutral.
- The farm, located near Thuruthu, Aluva, produced 43 tonnes of carbon in the previous year, although its total procurement was 213 tonnes.
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
- Former Congress state chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on December 11, 2022, in Shimla.
- In addition to Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, in the previous Assembly, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.
- Previously, the Congress took control in the hill state from the BJP, capturing 40 of the 68 assembly seats.
- The election was placed on November 12, 2022, and the results were announced on December 8, 2022.
1st meeting of G20 Finance Track agenda to be organized in Bengaluru under G20 Presidency
- The inaugural G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting are set for December 13-15, 2022, in Bengaluru.
- The Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India will co-host this conference, marking the commencement of negotiations on the Finance Track agenda during India's G20 presidency.
- The agenda for the Finance Track under the Indian G20 Presidency will be discussed during the meeting.
- This includes reorienting international financial institutions to address the 21st century's shared global issues, funding cities of the future, controlling global debt risks, expanding financial inclusion and productivity gains, financing climate action, and SDGs.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.