Current Affairs in Short: 12 December 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states attended the ceremony.

Governor Acharya Devvrat gave the oath of office to Patel as the 18th Chief Minister in Gandhinagar.

On December 12, 2022, Bhupendra Patel, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took the oath of office as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the second time in a row in Gandhinagar.

PT Usha stated in a tweet that she is looking forward to upholding Olympic principles and ensuring that India advances toward being a global sports superpower.

Usha, 58, is a quadruple Asian Games gold medalist and finished fourth in the Olympic 400m hurdles final in 1984.

Former athlete PT Usha has been legally chosen as the Indian Olympic Association's first female president (IOA).

The farm, located near Thuruthu, Aluva, produced 43 tonnes of carbon in the previous year, although its total procurement was 213 tonnes.

A considerable reduction in carbon emissions has aided the seed farm, which is part of the Agricultural Department, in becoming carbon neutral.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a seed farm in Aluva as the country's first carbon-neutral farm on December 10, 2022.

Former Congress state chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on December 11, 2022, in Shimla.

In addition to Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, in the previous Assembly, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Previously, the Congress took control in the hill state from the BJP, capturing 40 of the 68 assembly seats.