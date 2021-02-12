Current Affairs in Short: 12 February 2021

Mallikarjun Kharge named leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha

•The Indian National Congress named party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge as the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The post will fall vacant with the retirement of veteran MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on February 15.

•Mallikarjun Kharge had served as the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019.

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid adieu to the Ghulam Nabi Azad in a teary farewell on February 9, 2021 saying that person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.

Australian Open to continue despite five-day lockdown

•The Victorian government has announced a five-day lockdown in the state starting from 11:59 pm (local time) on February 12, 2021 to contain a new coronavirus outbreak.

•However, Australian Open, which is underway in Melbourne will continue as planned during the lockdown but without spectators.

•The Australian Open organisers said in a statement that there will be no fans onsite at the tournament for five days, starting from February 13th.

•Full refund will be available for those who had already bought the tickets of these sessions.

India welcomes efforts to minimise tension in Eastern Ukraine

•India on February 11, 2021 welcomed all efforts to reduce tension in the war-ridden Eastern Ukraine region and expressed hope that all sides will work together constructively to find political and diplomatic solutions to the issue. •This was shared by India's Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, K Nagaraj Naidu.

Speaking on the Minsk Agreements, passed by a UNSC Resolution in 2015, the Indian envoy said that India believed that those agreements provide a basis for negotiated and peaceful settlement of the situation in Eastern Ukraine.

•He added saying that India also believes that meetings under the Normandy Format will further facilitate the resolution of the issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the Minsk Agreements, including its key security and political agreements.

•He further asserted that peaceful settlement of disputes is an important tool in the maintenance of international peace and security and in the promotion of the rule of law.

•The conflict in Eastern Ukraine had broked out in 2014 when the country's military launched an offensive against Donbas militias after Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence from Kiev in response to what they considered to be a coup in the Ukrainian capital. The conflict has resulted in thousands of casualties.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates multiple developmental projects

•Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Manoj Sinha inaugurated General Bus Stand along with a multilevel car parking cum commercial complex in Jammu worth Rs 213.08 crore on February 11, 2021.

•Speaking at the inauguration, Sinha said that urban renaissance is happening in J&K and he termed the opening of the new facility as a step towards comprehensive development of physical, social and basic infrastructure.

•The new facility has a built-up area of around 60,064 sqm, having a parking capacity of 80 Buses in the bus terminal, 1312 cars, 177 two-wheelers and 239 commercial shops, besides dedicated space for restaurants and food courts.

•The Lieutenant Governor said that he is working on two main objectives - Sustainable Development and making Jammu city Self-Reliant and added that he will leave no stone unturned in improving transparency, accountability and service delivery to the citizens of the union territory.

Iraq invites 52 countries to monitor elections

•The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) of Iraq invited 52 countries to monitor the country’s elections, which are scheduled to take place on October 10, 2021.

•IHEC Spokeswoman Jumana al-Ghalai said that the Commission’s law allows the recruitment of international observers to monitor the election process to ensure its transparency.

•The 2021 Elections will determine the 328 members of Iraq's Council of Representatives who will in turn elect a new President and Prime Minister.

•The invitation to monitor the elections has been sent by IHEC to the embassies of the 52 nations to ensure the integrity of the elections in accordance with international standards and thereby, restore the citizens’ confidence in the electoral process.

•Many Iraqis believe that the 2018 Parliamentary elections were marred by fraud and irregularities.