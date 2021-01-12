Current Affairs in Short: 12 January 2021

Union Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan launches Anveshika for deep-sea research

• The Union Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan dedicated Sagar Anveshika to the nation at the Chennai Port on January 9, 2021. It is a new coastal research vehicle.

• Sagar Anveshika is only the second of two such coastal research vessels and has been built for the National Institute of Technology by Titagarh Wagons.

• The research vehicle will enable scientists to go as deep as 3 km into the Indian Ocean for the research and for collecting data on the resources available in the ocean.

• Its length is 43 metres long along with a draft of 2.5 meters. The vessel also has a capacity to accommodate as many as 8 scientists and 12 crew members for 15 days. The scientists can stay for up to 15 hours in the sea.

Ahead of Biden inauguration, US President Trump declares emergency in Washington DC

• Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021, the White House informed that President Trump has declared a state of emergency in Washington DC.

• The declaration of emergency by the President came after the violence broke out in US Capitol on January 6 by the Trump supporters.

• The FBI has also warned that the armed protests are being planned in 50 US State Capitals, in the final days leading to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

• As per the statement by the White House, President Trump declared an emergency exists in the Columbia district. Federal assistance has also been ordered for supplementing the District’s response efforts because of the emergency conditions.

Galwan Valley Warriors recommended to be awarded war-time chakra series awards

• The soldiers of the Indian Army who fought the Chinese army in the Galwan Valley Clash have been nominated for the war-time Chakra gallantry medals at the Republic Day 2021.

• The long list of personnel who have been recommended for the awards includes the 16 Bihar Commanding officer, Colonel Santosh Babu, who lost his life in the clash with the Chinese Army.

• The Chakra series awards include the Mahavir Chakra, Paramvir Chakra, and Vir Chakra. While, the peacetime highest gallantry awards include the Kirti Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra.

• On June 15, 2020, the Galwan Valley clash took place, when the Indian troops clashed with the Chinese troops near the patrolling point 14 area. India had 20 troops in this clash between the two sides in recent times.

Bangladesh announced to be the country of focus at the 51st International Film Festival

• During the 51st International Film Festival which will be starting at Goa on January 16, 2021, Bangladesh will be the country of focus.

• As per the press release released on January 11, 2021, four films from Bangladesh have been included in this section for recognising the cinematic experience and contribution to the country.

• The country of focus section at IFFI will be including Jibandhuli which is directed by Tanvir Mokammel, Under Construction by Rubaiyat Hossain, Meghmallar by Zahidur Rahman Anjan, Sincerely Yours, Dhaka by Nuhash Humanyun, and 9 other individual directors.

• The International Film festival will be concluding on 24th January 2021 and it is being organised in a hybrid format in the light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Khelo India Ice Hockey tournament starts in Kargil

• Khelo India Ice Hockey tournament in Kargil Ladakh is being organized at Chiktan by the Zonal Physical Education officer.

• The women team of Chiktan, for the very first time, also participated in the Khelo India games in Kargil.

• There is a total of 13 teams from different villages who will be participating in the tournament. It includes 2 women’s teams and 11 men’s teams.

• SDM Shakar Chiktan and Kacho Asgar Ali Khan, Chief Guest of the event inaugurated the tournament.