Current Affairs in Short: 12 July 2021

People's Padma Awards: PM Modi urges citizens to submit nominations

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11, 2021 appealed to people to send their nominations for the "People's Padma Awards". The nominations are open till September 15.

• PM Modi said in a tweet that the country has a lot of talented people who are doing work at the grassroots but are not heard of or seen. He has urged people to nominate them for the Peoples Padma award.

• The Padma Awards- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are the highest civilian honours of India. They are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and recognise the achievements of people in all fields of activities or disciplines.

Rajasthan CM announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of those killed in lightning strikes

• Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 11, 2021 expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Jaipur, Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar and Baran districts.

• He assured immediate assistance to the families of the victims. The CM announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state. He has also ordered to provide compensation for those who have been injured.

• Around 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them and were taken to the hospital, informed the Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava. Out of these people, 16 passed away.

Rajnikanth dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram,

• Rajnikanth on July 12, 2021 dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and said that he does not have any plans to enter politics in the future.

• The Rajini Makkal Mandram had been formed as a precursor to his political launch. The superstar made the announcement after meeting the office bearers of RMM and fans at Chennai Kodambakkam Ragavendra Hall.

• He stated that the office-bearers of the RMM will continue to be part of the Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service.

Serosurvey of mass gathering best way to monitor COVID outbreak: AIIMS doctor

• A professor at AIIMS Delhi suggested on July 12, 2021 that conducting a random serosurvey of mass gatherings can help monitor any chance of a COVID outbreak.

• Dr. Sanjay Rai said that "Wherever mass gathering is allowed then it should be monitored. " He said we should make efforts to achieve normalcy as well.

• He stated that the best way to monitor the mass gathering is by doing random testing at beneficiaries' cost. He added saying that the high presence of antibodies is indicative of past infection and hence those people may be considered as protected.

• However, those who are uninfected and have not taken the vaccine can be at risk. Hence, the best to monitor would be doing a serosurvey.

• The Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged the central and state governments on July 12, 2021 to not allow any kind of mass gatherings or festival celebrations in the wake of the probable third wave of coronavirus.

Third wave of COVID-19 inevitable: IMA

• The Indian Medical Association on July 12, 2021 said that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is "inevitable and imminent." The medical body appealed to the central and state governments to not let their guard down against COVID-19.

• The IMA said in a release that making vaccination reach maximum possible population and strictly adopting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour can mitigate the impact of the third wave.

• The medical body said that India is literally just walking out of the disastrous second wave of the COVID pandemic and the available global evidence suggests that a third wave is inevitable and imminent.

• The medical body noted that in many parts of the country "both government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following COVID protocols." It further acknowledged that tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour are all needed but added that these activities can wait for a few more months.

• It stated that opening up these activities and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings can turn out to be potential super spreaders for the COVID third wave.