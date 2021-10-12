Current Affairs in Short: 12 October 2021

IFFCO Chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai passes away

•Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai passed away on October 11, 2021. He was 86 years old. He had also served as Vice Chairman of IFFCO for two terms.

•Currently, Nakai was also the Chairman of Malwa Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative Marketing-cum-Procurement Society Limited. He had been a part of the cooperative movement for the past three decades.

•Nakai was a farmer himself. He had a key role in formulating farmer-oriented policies for IFFCO.

India, US, Australia, Australia begin 2nd phase of Malabar Naval Exercise on October 12

•Four Quad countries namely India, the US, Japan, and Australia will begin the 2nd phase of the Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar in the Bay of Bengal on October 12, 2021. The exercise will be conducted from October 12 to 15, 2021.

•The second phase will focus on anti-submarine and advanced surface warfare exercises, weapon firings, and seamanship evolution. The exercise will build on the synergy, interoperability, and coordination that was developed during the first phase of the exercise in August 2021.

•The Indian Navy will include INS Satpura, INS Ranvijay, P-8l long-range maritime patrol aircraft, and a submarine. The US Navy will include USS Stockdale, USS Lake Champlain, USS Carl Vinson, and two destroyers. The Australian Navy will include HMAS Sirius and HMAS Ballarat. The Japan Navy will include JS Murasame and JS Kaga.

Aviation Ministry to restore domestic air operations from October 18

•The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced that it will restore the scheduled domestic air operations from October 18, 2021, without any capacity restriction.

•The Ministry took the decision after reviewing the current status of scheduled domestic operators and passengers’ demand for air travel.

•The airlines and the operations at the airports will ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Justice Indrajit Mohanty swears in as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

•Justice Indrajit Mohanty on October 12, 2021, took oath as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. The oath was administered by the Governor of Tripura Satyadev Narayan Arya.

•Justice Indrajit Mohanty succeeded Justice Akil Kureshi as the 6th Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. Mohanty was serving as the Judge of the Rajasthan High Court before being appointed as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

•Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with his cabinet members, Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik, senior advocates, members of the Tripura High Court Bar Association, and other state administration senior officials attended the ceremony.

For first time, liver reused and transplanted in new recipient in India

•For the first time, a liver has been successfully reused and transplanted in a new recipient by doctors of a Delhi hospital in India. The liver is functioning well in the new recipient.

•The liver was transplanted first in a patient who had been declared brain dead a few days after the operation. Following this, it was decided to reuse the liver on a new recipient to save another life.