Current Affairs in Short: 12 October 2022
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has been developing an Artificial Intelligence enabled device named Colposcope for the screening of cervical cancer in women.
- As per the Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, AIIMS, the image captured by the device will help in detecting the cancer of the cervix.
- The device can also be carried out by healthcare workers in the field for the diagnosis of the disease.
- Cervical Cancer occurs because of Human Papiloma Virus, HPV Infection. Every year, an estimated one lakh 20 thousand women develop cervical cancer and over 77 thousand women die because of this disease in India.
Rahul Koli, Chhello Show movie actor passes away at the age of 10
- Child artist Rahul Koli, who was part of the Gujarati film Chhello Show, passed away at the young age of 10 after battling Leukemia.
- Reportedly, the family of Rahul Koli held a prayer meeting at their native village Hapa near Jamnagar.
- As per Rahul Koli’s father, the disease was diagnosed after the completion of the film when he showed symptoms of fever that did not subside after medication.
- Chhello Show is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. In the movie, Rahul Koli played the role of Manu, a friend of Samay. The film will release on October 14, 2022.
Sports Minister launches WADA Athlete Biological Passport Symposium
- Anurag Thakur, the union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports launched the World Anti-dopping Agency (WADA) Athlete Biological Passport Symposium 2022.
- The event is jointly organized by the National Anti-Dopping Agency and National Dope Testing Laboratory for the first time in India.
- As per Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on the anti-dopping front, the Government has tied up with the National Forensic Science University and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India so that the nutrition supplements can be tested.
- He added that the World Anti-Dopping Agency, WADA had played a significant role in making the sports ecosystem more transparent and NADA executes the same process in India.
China’s leadership set for reshuffle at the upcoming 20th party Congress
- Leadership in China is all set for a reshuffle at the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, starting on October 16, 2022.
- At the party congress, President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a third five-year term as the party general breaking the precedent of two terms and the retirement age.
- The twice-decade congress comes at a time when President Xi faces significant challenges, including deteriorating relations with the United States and the Western world over a range of issues.
- The continuation of the President for a third term and possibly for life, without a challenge, in a move to break norms of collective leadership has also fueled the debate on the future course of his policies.
