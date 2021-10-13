Current Affairs in Short: 13 October 2021

Union Cabinet approves AMRUT 2.0 till 2025-26

•The Union Cabinet on October 12, 2021, approved the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (ARMUT 2.0) till 2025-26 stating that offering reliable and affordable water supply and sanitation services to urban households is a national priority.

•AMRUT 2.0 is a step forward for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making cities self-sustainable and water-secure through a circular economy of water. Under the scheme, functional tap connections will be provided to households, and activities such as water source conservation, recycle and reuse of treated used water, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells, and rainwater harvesting will be taken up.

•AMRUT 2.0 aims at providing universal coverage of water supply by providing 2,68,00,000 (2 crore 68 lakh) functional tap connections and 2,64,00,000 (2 crore 64 lakh) sewer connections in all 4,378 statutory towns.

•The total indicative outlay for AMRUT 2.0 is Rs 2 lakh 77 thousand crores including a central share of Rs 76 thousand 760 crores for five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

•AMRUT 1.0 was launched in June 2015 to enable ease of living to citizens in 500 cities by offering them tap connections and sewer connections. Under the initial scheme, more than 1,10,00,000 (one crore ten lakh) household tap connections and 85 lakh sewer connections have been provided.

India to restore 26 million hectares degraded land by 2030: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

•At the UN Biodiversity Conference, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said that the main mantra of governance strategy is mainstreaming biodiversity consideration in all key sectors of development and promoting human well-being and inclusive growth.

•Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on October 12, 2021, was virtually addressing the delegates of the High-level ministerial segment of UN Biodiversity Conference, Round Table on ‘Putting Biodiversity on a Path of Recovery’.

•Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said land restoration is the solution for biodiversity loss while highlighting the need to restore degraded lands. India is committed to restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 which is more than the earlier target of 21 million hectares.

•One of India’s intended National Determined Contributions as part of the Paris Agreement to enhance biodiversity in India is the creation of an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent through additional forest and tree cover.

CCEA approves fixation of nutrient based subsidy rates for Phosphatic & Potassic fertilizers for 2022

•Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on October 13, 2021, approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixation of Nutrient Based Subsidy Rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for 2021-22.

•The approved rates for Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) in the case of Sulphur is Rs 2.375 per kg, Potash is Rs 10.116 per kg, Nitrogen is fixed at Rs 18.789 per kg, and Phosphorous is Rs 45.323 per kg.

•A total of Rs 28,602 crores as rollover amount and a special one-time package of additional subsidy on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) at a tentative cost of Rs 5,716 crore will be provided. Rs 438 per bag benefit on DAP and Rs 100 per bag benefit on NPK grades will be given to maintain affordable prices to the farmers.

•In 2021-22, Rs 28,655 crores after deducting savings will be provided as net subsidy for the rabi season. The inclusion of Potash gained from Molasses under the Nutrient Based Subsidy Scheme has also been approved by the CCEA.

•The CCEA’s approval on fixation of nutrient-based subsidy rates will make easy availability of all P&K fertilizers to the farmers during Rabi season for 2021-22 at subsidized prices of fertilizers. This will aid in continuing the present subsidy levels, giving the three most consumed NPK grades fertilizers, and special packages of additional subsidy for DAP.

Bangladesh GDP to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2022, says IMF

•Bangladesh GDP is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2022, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook report released on October 12, 2021, stated that the economy of Bangladesh is projected to grow at 7.1 per cent in 2026.

•The world output is expected to grow at 5.9 per cent in 2021, then 4.9 per cent in 2022 and decelerating to 3.3 per cent in 2026. For emerging markets and developing economies excluding China, the aggregate output is expected to remain 5.5 per cent below the pre-pandemic forecast in 2024.

•IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department Gita Gopinath noted that divergence between the growth trajectory of advanced and developing economies is due to the ‘great vaccine divide’.

•Gopinath further noted that the rapid rise in consumer demand has been due to supply disruptions and the release of demand withheld. The low-income countries with acute food security are witnessing a rise in food prices, Gopinath added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address webinar on role of women in Armed Forces on October 14

•Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be delivering the inaugural address virtually at a webinar on the ‘Role of Women in Armed Forces’ on October 14, 2021, that is being organized by Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The Defence Ministry will host the video conference.

•Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will deliver the welcome address. The webinar will comprise two sessions, one on ‘Historical Perspective of Women’s Roles in Combat Operations’ and the second on ‘Emerging Trends in Wars and Likely Roles of Women Warriors’.

•Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) Lt. General Madhuri Kanitkar will chair the first session while former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao Menon will chair the second session. Speakers from India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan will speak in the first session while speakers from Russian Federation, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan will speak in the second session.

•The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee Air Marshal B. R. Krishna will deliver the closing address. Several senior civil and military officials of the Defence Ministry will attend the webinar.